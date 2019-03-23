﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Indian Premier League 2019 Points Table

Indian Premier League 2019 Points Table

Know how your favourite teams stand: Points table of the Indian Premier League 2019 with net run-rate

Outlook Web Bureau 23 March 2019
Indian Premier League 2019 Points Table
IPL team captains
Screengrab: Twitter
Indian Premier League 2019 Points Table
outlookindia.com
2019-03-23T20:12:21+0530

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off with a blockbuster clash between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 23 in Chennai.

Hailed as the most prestigious T20 cricket tournament, the cash-rich league once again witnesses biggest names in the sport, playing franchise cricket. Eight teams will vie for top honours.

Top four teams after the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs for qualifiers and an eliminator before the final.

Here's the table:

SL TEAM P W L NR R/R Pts
1 CSK 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 RR 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 RCB 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 KXIP 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 DC 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 SRH 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 MI 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 KKR 0 0 0 0 0 0
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Arvind Kejriwal Claims Delhi Police Denied Permission For Rally At BJP's Behest
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters