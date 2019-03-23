Indian Premier League 2019 Points Table

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off with a blockbuster clash between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 23 in Chennai.

Hailed as the most prestigious T20 cricket tournament, the cash-rich league once again witnesses biggest names in the sport, playing franchise cricket. Eight teams will vie for top honours.

Top four teams after the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs for qualifiers and an eliminator before the final.

Here's the table: