IPL Top-Five: Best Bowling Figures In The History Of Indian Premier League

Young West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph made a dream Indian Premier League (IPL) debut by recording the best bowling figures in tournament's history as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an incredible 40-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a low-scoring game in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Here we look at the top-five bowling figures in the history of IPL.

1. Alzarri Joshep for Mumbai Indians - 6/12 from 3.4 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 6, 2019

2. Sohail Tanvir for Rajasthan Royals - 6/14 from 4 overs against Chennai Super Kings on May 4, 2008

3. Adam Zampa for Rising Pune Supergiant - 6/19 from 4 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 10, 2016

4. Anil Kumble for Royal Challengers Bangalore - 5/5 from 3.1 overs against Rajasthan Royals on April 18, 2009

5. Ishant Sharma for Deccan Chargers - 5/12 from three overs against Kochi Tuskers Kerala on April 27, 2011.