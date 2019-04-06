IPL Top-Five: Best Bowling Figures In The History Of Indian Premier League

﻿
Sohail Tanvir, Adam Zampa and Anil Kumble are some of the names to figure in the list of best bowling figures in Indian Premier League

Alzarri Joseph now holds the record for best bowling figures in IPL.
Young West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph made a dream Indian Premier League (IPL) debut by recording the best bowling figures in tournament's history as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an incredible 40-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a low-scoring game in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Here we look at the top-five bowling figures in the history of IPL.

1. Alzarri Joshep for Mumbai Indians - 6/12 from 3.4 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 6, 2019
2. Sohail Tanvir for Rajasthan Royals - 6/14 from 4 overs against Chennai Super Kings on May 4, 2008
3. Adam Zampa for Rising Pune Supergiant - 6/19 from 4 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 10, 2016
4. Anil Kumble for Royal Challengers Bangalore - 5/5 from 3.1 overs against Rajasthan Royals on April 18, 2009
5. Ishant Sharma for Deccan Chargers - 5/12 from three overs against Kochi Tuskers Kerala on April 27, 2011.

