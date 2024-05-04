Sports

NBA: Mavericks Eliminate Clippers With 114-101 Win - In Pics

The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a fantastic second-half surge that saw them turn the match from 52-52 at half-time to 114-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The win helped the Mavericks to close out the Clippers in Game 6 of a first-round series.

NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) puts up a 3-point shot over Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

1/9
NBA
NBA Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

2/9
National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back to take a shot in front of Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, center, as guard Norman Powell (24) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

3/9
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks up during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas.

4/9
Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) passes the ball as he falls in front of Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker and guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

5/9
NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers
NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

6/9
Derrick Jones Jr.
Derrick Jones Jr. Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) congratulates forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas.

7/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) puts up a three-point shot over Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

8/9
P.J. Washington
P.J. Washington Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, center, falls backwards as he shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and forward P.J. Washington, right, as Luka Doncic (77) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

9/9
NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers
NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Photo: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving leaves the court after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 114-101 in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

