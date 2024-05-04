Sports

NBA: Mavericks Eliminate Clippers With 114-101 Win - In Pics

The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a fantastic second-half surge that saw them turn the match from 52-52 at half-time to 114-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The win helped the Mavericks to close out the Clippers in Game 6 of a first-round series.