NBA: Mavericks Eliminate Clippers With 114-101 Win - In Pics

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) puts up a 3-point shot over Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Advertisement
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back to take a shot in front of Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, center, as guard Norman Powell (24) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Advertisement
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks up during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) passes the ball as he falls in front of Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker and guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Advertisement
Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Advertisement
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) congratulates forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas.
Advertisement
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) puts up a three-point shot over Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, center, falls backwards as he shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and forward P.J. Washington, right, as Luka Doncic (77) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving leaves the court after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 114-101 in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.