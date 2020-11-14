Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho received a suspended one-match European competition ban, UEFA announced.

Mourinho was sanctioned after Tottenham were late to kick-off in their 1-0 Europa League loss to Royal Antwerp on October 29.

The Spurs boss was found to be responsible for the late kick-off at Bosuilstadion in Antwerp last month, though the suspension was "deferred for a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision".

Tottenham were also fined €25,000 (£23,000) for being responsible for the late kick-off, while the Premier League side were also €3,000 (£2,600) for violating the UEFA equipment regulations.

Spurs top Group J in the Europa League through three matchdays on six points, ahead of Antwerp and LASK on goal difference.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂ¢ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂÂª: Carlos Vinícius @LucasMoura7 takes our new striker to a Brazilian restaurant to find out more about his incredible story.



Available now on YouTube #THFC #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 13, 2020

Mourinho's Tottenham secured only their second win in their past 10 away Europa League matches after topping Ludogorets earlier this month.

Harry Kane also became the third player to score 200 goals for Tottenham in all competitions in the triumph, after Jimmy Greaves (266) and Bobby Smith (208).

Kane scored the winner in Tottenham's 1-0 victory at lowly West Brom prior to the international break, with Spurs moving second – only a point behind leaders Leicester City following eight rounds.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine