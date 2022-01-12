Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Ramiz Raja, PCB Chief, Proposes Quadrangular T20I Series Involving India And Pakistan

Ramiz Raja's proposal is likely to be rejected for now as there is no space for such a tournament in the next Future Tours Program cycle of ICC, which has already been finalised.

Ramiz Raja took to Twitter to share his idea on social media. | File photo

2022-01-12T14:10:59+05:30
Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 2:10 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja says he will propose to the ICC, an annual four-nation T20 International series involving his country, arch-rivals India, Australia and England, the revenue from which will be shared by all members of the world governing body. (More Cricket News)

Raja said as per his proposal, the tournament will be hosted on a rotational basis by the four participating countries.

"Hello fans. Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20I Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four.

"A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner," Raja tweeted.

The PCB chief's proposal can be seen as an attempt to revive India-Pakistan cricket rivalry on a regular basis.

However, there is no space for such a tournament in the next Future Tours Program cycle, which has already been finalised, and India have stopped playing tri-nation and quadrangular series for close to a decade now

The two neighbouring countries have not played against each other outside ICC tournaments or the Asia Cup since 2013.

The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held in 2012-13 when India hosted their neighbours for a T20 rubber.

Most recently, the two teams played each other last year in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, where Pakistan beat India for the first time in an ICC event.

