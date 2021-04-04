Newcastle United 2-2 Tottenham: Arsenal-owned Joe Willock Denies Spurs Late On

Joe Willock scored late on to salvage relegation-threatened Newcastle United a potentially massive point in a 2-2 with Tottenham, who missed the chance to go fourth. (More Football News) At the end of a week in which Harry Kane's future was something of a hot topic, it was only fitting for the England captain to score twice, but they were pegged back in the closing stages as Jose Mourinho's Spurs flattered to deceive again. Having already gone extremely close to opening the scoring, Newcastle went in front through Joelinton, but six minutes later the home side trailed – Kane's predatory instincts on show as he scored a quick-fire brace. But less than a minute after Kane hit the post in the second half, Willock – who is on loan from Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal – blasted in from close range to seal a deserved point for Steve Bruce's men.

17 - Joe Willock's equaliser was Newcastle's 17th shot from inside the box against Spurs today; their most in a single Premier League game under Steve Bruce. Invited. #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/oNtcunVw2R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

Spurs had Hugo Lloris to thank for keeping the score level in the 19th minute, as he produced a brilliant double save to deny Dwight Gayle.

But Newcastle did score soon after, Sean Longstaff teeing up Joelinton for an easy finish after Davinson Sanchez made a mess of a clearance.

Tottenham's response was swift.

Kane equalised from close range following a mix-up between Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka from a Giovani Lo Celso pass.

And by the 34th minute it was 2-1 to Spurs, Kane once again finding the net as he latched on to Tanguy Ndombele's throughball and blasted across Dubravka.

In an end-to-end second period, Joelinton failed to convert two glorious chances either side of Miguel Almiron clearing a Japhet Tanganga header off the line, the Brazilian missing the target twice from less than 12 yards out.

Kane looked set to put the game beyond Newcastle in the 52nd minute, only to be denied by the left-hand post.

The hosts went straight up the other end and equalised – Joelinton's header was flicked on by Almiron and Sanchez nudged into the path of Willock, who emphatically slammed it in off the crossbar.