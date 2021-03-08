NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James 'In Awe' Of Giannis Antetokounmpo And Steph Curry

March 08, 2021
Corona
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry shone for Team LeBron and their captain said it was a pleasure to line up with the star duo

Omnisport 08 March 2021
MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo slams for two points during basketball's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021
Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
outlookindia.com
2021-03-08T17:11:00+05:30

LeBron James said he is "in awe" of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry after they put on a show for his side in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Antetokounmpo was named MVP after shooting a perfect 16 from 16 to claim a game-high 35 points in a 170-150 victory for Team LeBron over Team Durant.

Greek star Antetokounmpo recorded the most baskets without a miss in All-Star Game history, while Curry finished with 28 points in the 70th edition of the showpiece match at State Farm Arena, Atlanta.

James, who scored just four points in his 12:46 minutes on court, relished the opportunity to line up with Antetokounmpo and Curry.

Asked if he enjoyed playing in the same team as the duo, he replied: "Absolutely, that's why I drafted them, guys I obviously compete against on a nightly basis, but guys I'm just in awe of, Giannis and Steph.

"It's my first time teaming up with Steph and it was an honour to be on the floor with him, a guy I've seen come up and be the player that he is today, but it was great to be out there with them and the rest of the guys."

That is four wins out of four for James as captain in the All-Star Game and the 36-year would be happy to keep it that way.

"I hope they allow me to retire from being an All-Star captain, retire with a perfect 4-and-0 record, I'll keep that forever, but we'll see what happens," said the Los Angeles Lakers great.

"I try to pick the right team, guys who compete, and play to win, and I've been on the winning side of all four."

