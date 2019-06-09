Welcome to our live coverage of the 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between heavyweights India and Australia, being played at The Oval, London today. In one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament, Virat Kohli's India take on the most successful side in the ODI cricket. India, after entering the tournament proper rather belatedly, have beaten South Africa and ready for more serious challenge. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL COVERAGE)

4:49 PM IST: Adam Zampa continues. Five runs, a double and three singles, from the over. IND-132/1 after 24 overs.

Aussies celebrate the fall of Rohit. AP Photo

4:45 PM IST: WICKET! Nathan Coulter-Nile back into the attack. Two dots to Rohit Sharma, and the first wicket. Rohit (57 off 70) caught behind. Extra bounce doing the damage. #IND 127/1 (22.3). Virat Kohli is the new man. Two dots. Maiden wicket.

4:39 PM IST: Adam Zampa returns. Shikhar Dhawan plays the first ball to backward point for a double. Two singles. A dot to Shikhar Dhawan, then a single to mid-wicket. Another single. Six runs from the over. IND-127/0 after 22 overs.

4:35 PM IST: Mitch Starc on. Rohit Sharma hits the first ball through cover and fifty. In 61 balls. His 42nd ODI fifty. A dot than two doubles as Indian openers put Australia's main bowler under pressure. 10 runs from the over. #IND 121/0 (21)

4:31 PM IST: Shikhar Dhawan continues to take charge. The left-handed batsman hits Marcus Stoinis for back-to-back fours, off the third and fourth deliveries. 11 runs from the over. IND-111/0 after 20 overs.

4:26 PM IST: Mitchell Starc returns. Shikhar Dhawan takes a single off the first ball. A dot, then a single. Another dot and another single. And another single. Four singles. IND-100/0 after 19 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan now have 16 century opening stands, equalling Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, second only to Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (21).

4:22 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis on with his second over. A single off the fourth ball and Shikhar Dhawan reaches his fifty, in 53 balls. Six runs from the over. IND-96/0 after 18 overs.

Dhawan's previous four knocks at The Oval in ODIs: 102 not out, 125, 78 and 21.

4:18 PM IST: First ball after the Drinks and a bumber from Nathan Coulter-Nile. Rohit Sharma pulls it for the first six of the match. And four more singles to make it a nine-run over. IND-90/0 after 17 overs.

4:11 PM IST: Aaron Finch introduces his sixth bowler. Marcus Stoinis, right-arm medium pacer, comes into the attack. Shikhar Dhawan hits the first ball for a four, streaky. Over the keeper's head. Six runs from the over. IND-81/0 after 16 overs. Drinks.

RECORD ALERT! This is India's highest opening stand against Australia in World Cup, surpassing 76 by the same pair in 2015, at Sydney Cricket Ground.

4:07 PM IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile on with his third over. Six runs from it, including a four off the third ball. A snorter and Shikhar Dhawan duck pulls it. IND-75/0 after 15 overs.

Slow and steady from Indian openers at The Oval. AP Photo

4:03 PM IST: Adam Zampa on with his second over. Five singles and a double. IND-69/0 after 14 overs. This is interesting from the Indian openers. They looked in bad shape early in the innings, and now they are in control, without taking any risk.

3:58 PM IST: Glenn Maxwell continues. Rohit Sharam hits the first ball for a four, to third man. And he becomes second to score 2000 ODI runs for India against Australia, after Sachin Tendulkar – 3,077. Seven runs from the over. IND-62/0 after 13 overs.

3:55 PM IST: Another bowling change. Adam Zampa, legspinner, on. Poor loosener and Rohit Sharma hits it for a four. A single, then a four off the third by Shikhar Dhawan. 11 runs from the over. IND-55/0 after 12 overs.

3:50 PM IST: Bowling change. Glenn Maxwell, offspinner on. Three runs from the over. IND-44/0 after 11 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan punishes Nathan Coulter-Nile. AP Photo

3:46 PM IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile on with his second over. Two singles, off the second and third deliveries. IND-41/0 after 10 overs.

3:41 PM IST: Pat Cummins on with his fifth over. Three singles from it. IND-39/0 after nine overs. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has completed 1000 ODI runs in England.

3:36 PM IST: Bowling change. Nathan Coulter-Nile, right-arm fast bowler, comes into the attack. Huge over. Shikhar Dhawan hits three back-to-back fours off the third, fourth and fifth balls. 14 runs from the over. IND-36/0 after eight overs.

3:31 PM IST: A single from Pat Cummins' fourth over. A huge shout for caught behind against Shikhar Dhawan off the fourth ball. Short and well directed. No reaction from the umpire. And no review. IND-22/0 after seven overs.

Indian fans everywhere. AP Photo

3:27 PM IST: It's a sea of Blue in the heart of London. But the action is yet to be proportionately translated in the field. Another very good over from Mitchell Starc. One leg bye and a double. IND-21/0 after six overs.

3:22 PM IST: Pat Cummins continues with his third over. A double off the first ball with Shikhar Dhawan playing it to mid-on. Two very good deliveries for dots, then a four through extra cover. And a single to end the over. Seven runs from it. IND-18/0 after five overs.

3:17 PM IST: Mitchell Starc on with his second over. Two singles from it. IND-11/0 after four overs. This is a very slow start from the Indian openers. Understandably so, considering the brilliant pace attack from the Aussies.

3:14 PM IST: Pat Cummins continues. Another brilliant over for Australia. Two singles. IND-9/0 after three overs.

Australia's Mitchell Starc in action against India. AP Photo

3:09 PM IST: Mitchell Starc, right-arm fast, shares the new ball with Pat Cummins. No signs of swing. But the Aussie pacer is operating at a good level. He almost gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma, only to be put down by a flying Coulter-Nile at mid-wicket. Five runs from the over. Shikhar Dhawan faced only two balls. IND-7/0 after two overs.

3:05 PM IST: Pat Cummins with the new ball. Rohit Sharma faces the first ball. Just two runs from the over.

2:45 PM IST: So, who are the key players? We can think of so many of them. Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal...

2:37 PM IST: Both the sides are unchanged.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

2:34 PM IST: India win the toss and bat first against Australia.

2:30 PM IST: Toss will be in five minutes. Just wondering, will there be new gloves for MS Dhoni?

2:25 PM IST: Team India huddled before the toss

2:18 PM IST: There were talks of Australia being 'the outsiders' in this World Cup, but they are looking for an 11th consecutive ODI victory. It is their longest run in the format since they strung together 12 victories in a row between 2009 and 2010.

2:12 PM IST: What happened so far?

Australia chased down Afghanistan's 207 with ease, reaching the target inside 35 overs for a seven-wicket win in Bristol, then produced a gutsy 15-run victory over West Indies in Nottingham. Fighting back from 38-4 and 79-5, Australia reached 288, thanks to a surprising 92 from bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steve Smith’s 73, before paceman Mitchell Starc took five wickets with the ball.

India beat South Africa by six wickets with vice-captain Rohit Sharma scoring an unbeaten hundred after Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with inspired bowling performances.

1:53 PM IST: Here's the all-important fact! India have won 12 of their last 13 games played at the ICC World Cup; however, their only defeat in that span came at the hands of Australia in the semi-finals of the 2015 tournament.

1:50 PM IST: Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

Aaron Finch's Australia have a routine outing against minnows Afghanistan, then registered a 15-run win over a strong West Indian side to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Finch plans to fire up his pace attack to put India under immediate pressure at the Oval. Rohit Sharma and Kohli both average over 50 against Australia in one-day cricket but Finch is taking inspiration from their recent match up in India, which saw the defending Cricket World Cup champions come from two games down to win the series.

“Having played India so much recently, we sometimes let Virat get off to a bit of a flier and let them get off the hook early,” said Finch.

“Once he gets into a rhythm he’s so hard to stop and you can’t afford to play catch up against great players and Rohit is the same.

“He’s so destructive when he starts to really put the pressure on you. You can’t afford to give them too much freedom but we can’t focus on just two players either, look at the rest of their batting line up.

“Those first ten or 15 balls it’s about making them take a risk and early wickets will be a real key.

“Winning those last three games in India gave us some self-belief we can beat this side in their home conditions and that gives us real confidence coming into a game like this.

“It comes down to seizing the key moments. You have to believe you can beat them, because they are a world-class side with some all-time great players.”

Mitchell Starc took five wickets against the West Indies but it was Nathan Coulter-Nile who hogged the headlines, with 60-ball 92 - not bad when you consider the fact that he previously averaged just 12 - to rescue Australia who were reeling on 38/4.

However, it was a performance that exposed Australia’s top order to hostile bowling, something that will have Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah even more pumped up than normal as he watches Kohli stride out for the toss.