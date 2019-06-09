ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Australia, Match 14: Updates And Report

India won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in their second game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Sunday. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

India, led by Virat Kohli, secured a six-wicket victory over South Africa in their opening game of the tournament in Southampton on Wednesday (June 5).

Australia, on the other hand, have won two in a row.

Here’s what the captains of both sides had to say at the toss -

Virat Kohli: “We are gonna bat first, looks a nice wicket. It's been used before and it'll get slower as the game goes on. Best conditions to bat first and put some runs on the board. The bowling attack can put pressure on the opposition in the second half. The batsmen would be wary about the situation. Scoreboard pressure does matter in a tournament like the World Cup. With the sun out at the Oval, it's a no brainer to bat first. It's been used before so there is not much moisture in the pitch. It looked hard, nice and dry. We think it's gonna play nicely and the ball will come on to the bat. We are playing with the same line-up because we have a nice balance.”

Aaron Finch: “I would have batted first as it's a dry surface, might get slower later. You need to do well in the first 10 overs. I think in the World Cup you are playing against different oppositions, you are not playing five games against the same team, so it's a good chance for the players to get out there and express themselves, show what they can do. You look at every situation and scenario and weigh it all up; we are going with the same playing XI as we are confident.”

Teams

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah