Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Suffers Thumb Injury

Shikhar Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention during India's 2019 World Cup match against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2019
Shikhar Dhawan in action during the 2019 Cricket World Cup game between Australia and India at The Oval on Sunday.
2019-06-09T23:10:03+0530

Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's 2019 Cricket World Cup game against Australia at The Oval on Sunday. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention.

Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart would check on him during breaks as he continued manfully, getting to 117 off 109 balls.

With his finger taped, as a precautionary measure, he didn't take field during the Australian innings.

It was Ravindra Jadeja who took field instead.

Dhawan's good run in ICC tournaments continued as his stylish hundred formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered India to a commanding 352 for five against Aaron Finch's side. 

(PTI) 

