Shikhar Dhawan struck his 17th ODI century as India beat Australia by 36 runs in their second game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Sunday.

After Virat Kohli, the India captain, won the toss and opted to bat, Dhawan and his opening partner Rohit Sharma, who had crossed the three-figure mark against South Africa, started cautiously before the Delhi batsman broke the shackles with three boundaries off Nathan Coulter-Nile in the eighth over. Rohit too scored some boundaries as both openers went past the fifty-run mark.

The duo put on a 127-run stand, their 15th 100-plus partnership in the format, before the India vice-captain became Coulter-Nile’s first victim of the day. Rohit’s 57 was studded with three boundaries and a six.

Dhawan continued to pile on the runs and reached the landmark with a single towards mid-off on the bowling of Marcus Stoinis. This was Dhawan’s third century in 50-over World Cup and sixth overall in the ICC ODI tournaments.

Before this innings, Dhawan had managed just one fifty-plus score in his last nine ODIs.

He eventually fell for 117 off 109, which included 16 boundaries. Mitchell Starc bowled a full delivery, Dhawan hoicked to deep mid-wicket. He got the height but failed to get the distance right and Nathan Lyon, the substitute fielder, did the rest.

India managed 352/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, the defending champions were bowled out for 316, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets apiece.

Here’s a look at some numbers related to Dhawan’s century -

Most 100s By A Team In WCs:

27 India

26 Australia

23 Sri Lanka

17 West Indies

15 New Zealand

14 South Africa/ Pakistan/ England

Dhawan In ODIs At The Oval:

102*

125

78

21

117

Most 100s In ICC ODI Tournaments (Champions Trophy +World Cup)

7 Sachin Tendulkar/ Sourav Ganguly

6 Ricky Ponting/ Kumar Sangakkara/ Shikhar Dhawan