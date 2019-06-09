﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Continues Splendid Form At ICC Events, Hits Century Against Australia

Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Continues Splendid Form At ICC Events, Hits Century Against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan's century guided India to a 36-run victory over Australia in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at The Oval on Sunday.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Continues Splendid Form At ICC Events, Hits Century Against Australia
Shikhar Dhawan, right, celebrates his century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between Australia and India at The Oval on Sunday.
AP
Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Continues Splendid Form At ICC Events, Hits Century Against Australia
outlookindia.com
2019-06-10T00:35:50+0530

Shikhar Dhawan struck his 17th ODI century as India beat Australia by 36 runs in their second game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Sunday. 

(HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

After Virat Kohli, the India captain, won the toss and opted to bat, Dhawan and his opening partner Rohit Sharma, who had crossed the three-figure mark against South Africa, started cautiously before the Delhi batsman broke the shackles with three boundaries off Nathan Coulter-Nile in the eighth over. Rohit too scored some boundaries as both openers went past the fifty-run mark.

The duo put on a 127-run stand, their 15th 100-plus partnership in the format, before the India vice-captain became Coulter-Nile’s first victim of the day. Rohit’s 57 was studded with three boundaries and a six.

Dhawan continued to pile on the runs and reached the landmark with a single towards mid-off on the bowling of Marcus Stoinis. This was Dhawan’s third century in 50-over World Cup and sixth overall in the ICC ODI tournaments. 

Before this innings, Dhawan had managed just one fifty-plus score in his last nine ODIs. 

He eventually fell for 117 off 109, which included 16 boundaries. Mitchell Starc bowled a full delivery, Dhawan hoicked to deep mid-wicket. He got the height but failed to get the distance right and Nathan Lyon, the substitute fielder, did the rest.

India managed 352/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, the defending champions were bowled out for 316, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets apiece. 

Here’s a look at some numbers related to Dhawan’s century -  

Most 100s By A Team In WCs:

27 India
26 Australia
23 Sri Lanka
17 West Indies
15 New Zealand
14 South Africa/ Pakistan/ England

Dhawan In ODIs At The Oval:

102*
125
78
21
117

Most 100s In ICC ODI Tournaments (Champions Trophy +World Cup)

7 Sachin Tendulkar/ Sourav Ganguly
6 Ricky Ponting/ Kumar Sangakkara/ Shikhar Dhawan

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli London ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Requests Pakistan To Let PM Modi's Flight Pass Through Its Airspace: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters