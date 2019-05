Also Read Cricket World Cup 2019: Full List Of Squads

The Cricket World Cup 2019 will start on May 30 with hosts England taking on South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval, London.

Unlike in the previous edition, the 10-team tournament will follow a single group format, with each team playing the other nine once. The top four at the end of the group phase will qualify for the semi-finals.

India, one of the favourites, will open their campaign with a fixture against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.