Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma Becomes Fastest To 2000 ODI Runs Against Australia

India opener Rohit Sharma joined Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes in an elite list of cricketers as he became the fourth player to aggregate 2000 runs in ODIs against Australia. Rohit achieved the feat during the 2019 Cricket World Cup encounter between the two sides at The Oval on Sunday.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2019
Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at The Oval on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma became the fastest player to go past 2000-run mark against Australia in ODIs after he scored 57 in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match between the two sides at The Oval on Sunday. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

Sharma took 37 innings to reach 2000-run milestone against Australia. He went past the legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Sharma was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan’s Century Guides India To Win Against Australia

The 32-year-old is now only the fourth batsman in the world who has more than 2,000 runs to their credit against Australia.

Vivi Richards, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni are the top five players who have scored 2,000 ODI runs against Australia.

Tendulkar achieved the feat in his 51st innings. 

Rohit is also the only batsman in the world who has three double centuries to his name in ODIs. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the ODI format (264 against Sri Lanka).

Rohit played a match-winning 122-run knock against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup, giving India an easy six-wicket victory.

This knock by the 'Hitman' was classified as the best innings the player has ever played by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match ceremony after the India-South Africa match.

(ANI)

