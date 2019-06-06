Cricket World Cup: Why ICC Is Upset With MS Dhoni's Wicket-Keeping Gloves?

﻿
While there is a possibility that MS Dhoni might have worn these gloves with the regimental dagger insignia of the para forces earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on social media after photos of the same emerged during the India-South Africa match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Wednesday

06 June 2019
India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni celebrates with Yuzvendra Chahal after stumping South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo, not in the picture, during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England on June 5, 2019.
AP Photo
MS Dhoni sporting an Army insignia on his glove during the India-South Africa World Cup 2019 clash was well appreciated by his fans but the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to have the badge removed, saying it is against its regulations. (HIGHLIGHTS OF INDIA Vs SOUTH AFRICA | SCORECARD)

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Strategic Communications, told PTI that the apex body has requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed. India's next game is against Australia on Sunday.

"It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong told PTI.

When asked if Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she added: "For first breach no, just a request to remove".

Dhoni's love for the Indian Army is well known. During the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, Dhoni's gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in.

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicket-keeping gloves.

While there is a possibility that Dhoni may have worn these gloves with the dagger insignia earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces.

(PTI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket Indian Cricket Team ICC World Cup Indian Army Sports

