ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND Vs AUS: How To Watch Big-Ticket India Vs Australia Match?

Forget everything. There's a India vs Australia cricket match. If India vs Paskitan matches have become high on decibel with its varied illogical aspects, then there is India vs Australia rivalry -- probably the best in the world right now for all the logical reasons.

You can miss a India-Pakistan match; but, if you are a true cricket fan, you just can't afford to miss any Australia-India match. Here, we are talking about cricket, not some whatever-you-think-is-right bulls**t.

So, here's how you can watch the match live:

Match: 13th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Date: June 9 (Sunday)

Time: 3:00 PM IST, Toss at 2:30 PM

Venues: The Oval, London

Live Telecast: India - Star Sports Network; Afghanistan - National Television; Australia - Fox Sports and Nine Network; Arab World - OSN Sports Cricket and Eleven Sports; Bangladesh - Bangladesh Television, Gazi TV and Star Sports; Pakistan - Ten Sports Pakistan and PTV Sports; United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports; Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Dialog TV; South Africa - SuperSport; New Zealand - Sky Sport

Live Streaming: India - Hotstar; Afghanistan - Hotstar; Australia - foxsports.com.au and cricket.com.au and Kayo; Arab World - OSN.com and PlayWavo.com; Bangladesh - Rabbitholebd.com; Pakistan -Sonyliv.com, Tensports.com.pk; United Kingdom and Ireland - Skysports.com; Sri Lanka - Channeleye.lk, Hotstar, South Africa - SuperSport.com; New Zealand - Sky.co.nz, skygo.co.nz/livetv, Fan Pass

Head-to-head in World Cup: In 11 meetings, Australia have won eight, India have three wins. Overall, Aussies lead 77-49 in 136 meetings, with 10 no results.

Prediction: India to lose by a very close margin.

Likely XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins