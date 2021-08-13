August 13, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England vs India, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma Praises KL Rahul Says, It's The Best I Have Seen Him Bat

England vs India, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma Praises KL Rahul Says, It's The Best I Have Seen Him Bat

KL Rahul, who was drafted in as an opener after Mayank Agarwal’s injury, remained unbeaten on 127 on first day of the Lord’s Test

PTI 13 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:18 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England vs India, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma Praises KL Rahul Says, It's The Best I Have Seen Him Bat
India's KL Rahul celebrates after getting 100 runs not out during the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
England vs India, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma Praises KL Rahul Says, It's The Best I Have Seen Him Bat
outlookindia.com
2021-08-13T10:18:18+05:30

KL Rahul put India in a strong position with an unbeaten century on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between England and India at Lord’s. DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTSSCORECARD |  NEWS

Rahul and Rohit Sharma added 126 runs for the first wicket giving India a perfect platform to drive home the advantage on the second day of the Test match. India were comfortable at 276 for 3 at stumps. Rahul scored 127 in 248 balls inclusive of 12 fours and a six.

Rohit Sharma, who missed a well-deserved century, heaped praise on KL Rahul.  

“It the best I have seen KL (Rahul) bat. He was very much in control from ball one and at no given point it looked like he was confused. Today was his day and he really made it count,” Sharma said in the post match comments.

Rahul was drafted in as an opener after regular opener Mayank Agarwal got injured just before the 1st Test match. Rahul scored 84 and 26 in the first Test match that ended in a draw.

India were off to a steady start and Rohit said the wicket was not easy to bat on.

“Challenge of Test cricket is that you may have lot of shots but seeing the conditions you cut down on shots and once you get feel of pitch and condition you try and play,” Sharma said, who was out for 83 off 145 balls studded with 11 fours and a six.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

WFI To Take Wrestlers' Feedback On Foreign Coaches' Fresh Contracts After Tokyo Olympics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI KL Rahul Rohit Sharma Lord's India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket India vs England England vs India Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos