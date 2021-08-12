England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Lord's Test, Day 1: No Ravi Ashwin For IND As ENG Bowl First First

England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second Test at Lord's, Lodon on Thursday. Toss was delayed by 20 minutes due to rain. India replaced the injured Shardul Thakur with Ishant Sharma but there was no sign of premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. England brought in Moeen Ali, Haseeb Ahmed and Mark Wood in place of injured Stuart Broad, Dan Lawrence and Zak Crawley. Injuries to key players on either side have caused some selection conundrums but both India and England are likely to play some intense cricket. India don't have a great record at Lord's. They have won just two matches here in 18 Tests with the last coming in 2014. The first Test at Nottingham ended in a draw after rain poured water on Day 5. England's major issue is their batting. Except Joe Root, the rest of the batting has been a disappointment. India will also look for better show from their middle-order troika of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Pujara hasn't scored a fifty in his last nine Test innings. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND here.

4:00 PM IST: Play resumes...

3:46 PM IST: Well, another stoppage. Hopefully, a brief one. Play was just about to start, then droplets...

3:28 PM IST: Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

3:22 PM IST: Joe Root wins the toss and England will bowl first.

3:12 PM IST: Latest updates -

Toss as 3:20 PM IST. And play to start at 3:45 PM IST.

3:02 PM IST: Toss delayed!

2:56 PM IST: Then, the covers...

... it's raining!

2:46 PM IST: There's more than a hint of rain. But no signs of delay.

2:25 PM IST: India are still undecided on their XI, with both Ravi Ashwin and Ishant Sharma in contention to make the cut. Meanwhile, England have reportedly released Ollie Pope from the squad.

Surrey Cricket said, Pope will play in their Royal London Cup match against Derbyshire today.

