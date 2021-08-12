August 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: WI Bowl First Against PAK

West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: WI Bowl First Against PAK

Get here live cricket scores of Day 1 of the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park

Outlook Web Bureau 12 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:11 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: WI Bowl First Against PAK
Pakistan lead head-to-head record, 20-17 with 15 matches ending in draws. Get live scores of first WI vs PAK Test here.
Composite: Logos
West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: WI Bowl First Against PAK
outlookindia.com
2021-08-12T20:11:52+05:30

After the rain-marred T20Is, West Indies and Pakistan start their World Test Championship 2021-23 campaigns with a two-match Test series starting today (August 12). Both sides had failed to make an impression in the inaugural edition of the WTC which was won by New Zealand after defeating India. Now, both the Windies and Pakistan will hope for a good start as they take the field at Sabina Park, Kingston for the first Test. But rain threat looms large. The last time these two teams met in a Test, Pakistan won by 101 runs despite Roston Chase's man of the performance in 2017. Follow live cricket scores of WI vs PAK here.

ENG Vs IND BlogLive Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News

8:12 PM IST:  Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi.

8:10 PM IST: West Indies win toss, to bowl first.

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva.

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sajid Khan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs IND: Mohammed Siraj Shushing Jonny Bairstow Was Unnecessary, Says Dinesh Karthik

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kraigg Brathwaite Babar Azam Kingston (Jamaica) Cricket ICC World Test Championship Pakistan national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos