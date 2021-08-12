West Indies Vs Pakistan, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: WI Bowl First Against PAK

After the rain-marred T20Is, West Indies and Pakistan start their World Test Championship 2021-23 campaigns with a two-match Test series starting today (August 12). Both sides had failed to make an impression in the inaugural edition of the WTC which was won by New Zealand after defeating India. Now, both the Windies and Pakistan will hope for a good start as they take the field at Sabina Park, Kingston for the first Test. But rain threat looms large. The last time these two teams met in a Test, Pakistan won by 101 runs despite Roston Chase's man of the performance in 2017. Follow live cricket scores of WI vs PAK here.

ENG Vs IND Blog | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News

8:12 PM IST: Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi.

8:10 PM IST: West Indies win toss, to bowl first.

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva.

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sajid Khan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine