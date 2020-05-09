Coronavirus: Watford Against Neutral Venues In 'Distorted Nine-game Mini-league'

Plans to play Premier League fixtures at neutral venues creates a "distorted nine-game mini-league" and makes a level playing field impossible, according to Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury.

Watford have echoed concerns already raised by Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa ahead of a key meeting for 'Project Restart' on Monday, as England's top flight hopes to return on June 8.

"There is no altruism in the Premier League," Duxbury, whose team sit 17th in the table in their battle against relegation, wrote in The Times.

"There are 20 different vested interests, which sometimes align but more often than not work purely to protect each individual club.

"That is why some clubs are happy to sign up to Project Restart because arguably there is only an upside in participating in this compromised format; it means Liverpool can win the title, other clubs can book their place in Europe next season or potentially fight their way up the table from a position of safety.

"But when at least six clubs - and I suspect more - are concerned about the clear downside and the devastating effects of playing in this kind of distorted nine-game mini-league, then I believe the Premier League has a duty of care to address those concerns.

"If we start and finish a whole season under these conditions and at neutral venues when everybody knows the rules when we start, not created in a time of crisis, then that is clearly fair.

"To be asked to finish a quarter of the season under new rules and conditions is an entirely different proposition.

"How can the long-term future of clubs be determined under these fundamentally changed conditions? How is there any semblance of fairness?"

Scott Duxbury sets out #watfordfc's position on Project Restart... — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 9, 2020

While Duxbury accepts supporters cannot attend games, he does not feel the solution of neutral venues is fair, pointing to how the Bundesliga will resume their own season next week.

Watford defeated runaway leaders Liverpool 3-0 in February, a famous result Duxbury feels was possible because the game was staged at Vicarage Road.

He added: "At the start of this season there was no way Watford should beat Liverpool. But on February 29, we did beat Liverpool.

"It seems a long time ago now, but to even have a hope of overcoming one of the greatest sides this country has produced, we needed a level playing field.

"We needed to play at Vicarage Road, in front of our own fans with every single player mentally and physically in the best condition we could get them.

"We needed to have been able to plan fully, to put together a game plan prepared weeks in advance by the manager Nigel Pearson and his coaching and analytics staff.

"Now take a look at the compromises involved in Project Restart, which is aiming to resume the season on June 8 and play the remaining 92 Premier League games behind closed doors at neutral venues."