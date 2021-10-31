Barcelona’s Sergio Aguero Taken To Hospital After Feeling ‘Dizzy’ Vs Alaves In La Liga

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero was taken to the hospital for ‘cardiological tests’ after he was substituted during his team’s 1-1 draw with Alaves at Camp Nou, the Spanish club said. Barcelona was left in ninth and eight points adrift after four wins in 10 games. (More Football News)

The Argentine had to be substituted in the 41st minute of the La Liga match on Saturday. He was attended by team medics on the pitch after he motioned to the top of his chest and throat. After spending a minute stretched on the turf, he was able to walk off.

“I asked him and he said that he was a little dizzy, and I just heard that they have taken him to hospital. That is all I know,” Barcelona caretaker coach Barjuan said immediately after the game. Local press reports said he was taken to the hospital by ambulance in the second half.

The 33-year-old Agüero joined Barcelona this season as a free agent from Manchester City. Barcelona was already without Pedri González, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembelé, Ronald Araújo and Sergi Roberto due to injury.

Only 37,000 fans turned out at the 99,000-seat Camp Nou. The rainy day and the long weekend with Monday being a holiday dampened the turnout, as did the struggles of a team still missing Lionel Messi.

“I had little time to work but I tried to organize my players in attack and defense and I think that went well, but when there is a negative result it is difficult to digest,” Barjuan said. “There is a long way to go in the league. The only way to get back in it is by winning.”

Unless Barcelona quickly find a full-time coach, Barjuan could still be charge on Tuesday when Barcelona travels to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kyiv in a match that it needs to win to boost its chances of avoiding elimination from the Champions League group stage for the first time in two decades.