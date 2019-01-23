Australia Open, Semi-finals: Who Plays Whom In Semis, And When?

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday cruised into the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open as his Japanese opponent Kei Nishikori retired in the second set of their quarter-final match due to an injury.

The duo played on the court for 52 minutes before the match was called off in the second set with the final scoreline reading 6-1, 4-1 in Djokovic's favour.

Earlier, Lucas Pouille of France defeated Canadian Milos Raonic 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. The 28th seed produced a brilliant display to overcome the world No 17 and advance to his first grand slam semi-final.

With that the semi-final line-ups in the men's singles event at the season-opening Grand Slam tournament also confirmed.

In the women's singles, Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic saved four match points to beat legendary Serena Williams, while Japan's Naomi Osaka humbled Elina Svitolina in their respective quarter-finals.

Here's who plays whom in the quarter-final and when:

Men's singles

Semi-final 1: Stefanos Tsitsipas (14) vs Rafael Nadal (2) on Thursday at 2:00 PM IST

Semi-final 2: Novak Djokovic (1) vs Lucas Pouille (28) on Friday at 2:00 PM IST

Women's singles

Semi-final 1: Petra Kvitova (8) vs Danielle Collins on Thursday at 8:30 AM IST

Semi-final 2: Karolina Pliskova (7) vs Naomi Osaka (4) on Thursday at 10:00 AM IST

All the matches will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Tune into Sony Pictures Network to watch the live matches. Live streaming is available on SonyLiv.