Six Of The 23 Men Who Took Turns To Gangrape A Delhi Woman In A Moving Car In Rajasthan Arrested

Six people have been arrested after a Delhi woman complained that 23 men gang-raped her in a moving car in Rajasthan earlier this week.

Sadar circle officer Rajendra Singh said we are awaiting the medical reports.

"After the victim lodged her complaint on September 25, we arrested two whom the woman identified. During police interrogation, we came across the identity of four more people whom we have arrested now," said Singh.

The incident took place in Bikaner district of Rajasthan earlier this week where a woman was first abducted by two men and later gang-raped by 23 men.

With 3644 rape cases in 2015, Rajasthan reported the third highest number of rape cases in the country after Madhya Pradesh, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The victim, in her complaint registered under Section 164 CrCP, has alleged that two men allegedly dragged her into an SUV while she was waiting for transport on the Jaipur Road. She had gone to Ridmalsar Purohitan in Bikaner on September 25 to check her plot of land.

"They drove me around near some mines for several hours and repeatedly raped me in the vehicle," the complaint read. "They then called up few friends who raped me again before they took me to a government power substation where more men raped me," she added.

Rajendra Singh, circle officer of Sadar, said police recovered condoms from the spots the woman identified in her complaint. “She has recorded her statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC and repeated what she wrote in the FIR,” he added.