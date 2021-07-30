Sports Podcast ‘D&K in the Lab’ Can Give You A Motivational Pick Me Up

Podcasts are great; you can listen to fill the void, clean the house, stay engaged on a long drive, work out, and even learn a language. For so many fun reasons, podcasts are there when you need something a little different. For those that appreciate sports or comedic content, you’ll find “D&K in the Lab”, a refreshing one filled with humour, sports, advice, and motivation.

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not a fan of sports at all, co-hosts Dex G and Kurt Lee accommodate for all audiences while still incorporating stats and talking about Division 1 players and stories. Dex shares a lot of his stories and background from when he played basketball in college and what it took to get there.

“It takes a particular focus to get into such a focused mindset,” Dex explains. “There is a lot that you have to overcome personally for you to succeed. I didn’t have the support, so I was on my own.” Dex and Kurt delve into the details on how to get to play at that level with all of the surrounding pressures. They take the audience along with them to get them to understand the mindset that allows you to perform at such high stakes games.

“A lot of us have experienced a great deal of pressure and even failure; others have been told that they couldn’t do something or they wouldn’t succeed,” Dex says. “So, our podcast is geared to those people, the underdogs. We can relate and succeed with some motivation and inspiration even when things get hard for us.” The duo’s podcast is truly based on such elements. With Dex’s personal experience playing basketball, he knows the ins and outs of what you have to do to be on your best game on the court and in life.

After graduating from Marist College and continuing his education at Montclair State, Dex found success with MSU’s basketball club. “I helped them go undefeated at 7-0 during that first semester,” he remembers. “What made this so satisfying was that MSU competed in the NCBBA. This gave me so much confidence that I kept playing even while taking classes at different schools to become a medical records professional.”

Dex feels he reached a higher level when he became a team member at SUNY Ulster Community College, a Division 2 NJCAA. “I felt proud to be one of the four players who made it to the next level. I actually committed to playing at County College of Morris after Montclair, but after a month and a half of being on the team, I transferred to SUNY Ulster and walked on the team later on in the season. I also played semi-pro for the East Carolina Cardinals.”

When the pandemic hit, Kurt had the idea of creating a podcast about basketball. “No one could play because of the quarantine,” Dex says, “so we wanted something to do. Kurt suggested the podcast, and we ran with it. We decided to get into what it takes to become a D1 player and how difficult the road to success can be.” Kurt is not a basketball player but knows every statistic about the players, so he was a great partner.

“To understand our podcast, you have to get how difficult it is for high school players to make it onto a Division 1 team in college,” Dex says. “It’s not easy to do. At that level, it’s all about winning – losing isn’t acceptable. Yet, so many high schoolers are aiming for that dream. That’s one reason they’ll like this podcast, as will anyone interested in inspirational stories.”

Dex interviewed Ahmad Clark, who plays for Albany University, and Chris Galbreath, who plays for Sam Houston State, for his podcast. “They get real about how hard you must work to make it to that level, how you have to eat, and how brutal the training is.” That’s one of the messages Dex would like to get across to high school players: the importance of changing their mentalities so that they can play at the Division 1 level.

“Our message is that you can always overcome hardship, sometimes it’s as obvious as changing our mindset, and other times we need some good support,” Dex explains. “We are doing something different and are bringing a great audience along with us.” You can listen to D&K in the Lab on various platforms like Spotify and Apple music.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine