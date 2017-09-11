The Website
11 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:14 pm Society News Analysis

No Separate Toilets For Staff, No Police Verification Of Employees At Ryan International School, Reveals SIT

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that, the CCTV cameras of the school weren't working properly
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-09-11T12:17:56+0530

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in its crucial findings in Ryan student murder case on Sunday pointed out serious security lapses in the school.

The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff like drivers and conductors, while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that, the CCTV cameras of the school weren't working properly and were not installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers were expired.

It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls.

The body of a class II student with his throat slit was found inside the toilet of Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurugram.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday.

(ANI)

