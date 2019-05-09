﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  SC Rejects Plea Seeking Review Of Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Status

SC Rejects Plea Seeking Review Of Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Status

The BJP had raised the issue earlier in April, citing the British company's document to allege that Rahul Gandhi is a British national.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 May 2019
SC Rejects Plea Seeking Review Of Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Status
Congress president Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
SC Rejects Plea Seeking Review Of Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Status
outlookindia.com
2019-05-09T12:06:48+0530

Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea seeking to debar Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from contesting Lok Sabha polls till the issue of his citizenship is decided.

The petition was moved by two activists seeking direction for the Ministry of Home Affairs to decide on the matter and it also sought the disqualification of Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls. They also asked for his name to be removed from electoral rolls.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a notice to Gandhi on April 29 to clarify his nationality within a fortnight after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy alleged that he is a British national.

The BJP had raised the issue earlier in April, citing the British company's document to allege that Gandhi is a British national. BJP MP Swamy cited the same British company document.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Citizenship Congress BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Man Gets Rs 33 Refund From IRCTC For Cancelled Ticket After Two Years' Battle
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters