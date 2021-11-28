Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Will Smith Reveals Why He Played Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Sex Scene In Front Of His Grandma

The 53-year-old actor recently said he feels as though he’s “failed every woman” he’s communicated with.

Will Smith reveals why he played wife Jada Pinkett Smith's sex scene in front of his grandma

2021-11-28T15:40:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 3:40 pm

American actor Will Smith once showed his grandmother one of Jada Pinkett Smiths' intimate scenes just before she was due to meet his family and after 27 years his wife still doesn’t think it was funny 27.

He said: “She was going to meet my family for the first time. I was raised in a very religious household and my grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus. Gigi didn’t know who Jada was, so I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene.”

Will Smith found the interaction between Jada Pinkett and his grandma hilarious, but has failed to prove to her that it was funny, even 27 years later, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking during an appearance on the ‘Graham Norton Show’, Will Smith shared: “When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada Pinkett, ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie.’

“Jada took me aside and said, ‘Why would you do that?’ I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy.’ We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn’t chuckled once!”

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old actor recently said he feels as though he’s “failed every woman” he’s communicated with.

Will Smith said: “I want to tell the truth. I want to let people have it. I’ve carried, most of life, the sense of failing every woman I interact with. I haven’t talked about that publicly.”

