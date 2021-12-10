Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Mohanlal Re-Elected As AMMA President

Actor Mohanlal has been re-elected as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) as nobody else applied their nomination for the said post. Have a look at the other potential office bearers for the association.

Actor Mohanlal. | Instagram/@mohanlal

outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T18:09:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 6:09 pm

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has re-elected actor Mohanlal as its President. Mohanlal has been re-elected president because no one else applied for the position. Actor Edavela Babu will continue to be assigned the designation of general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Their new term is set to last until 2024. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the election of actors Jayasurya and Siddique as joint secretary and treasurer, respectively, was confirmed as there were no other nominations for both posts.

Actresses Asha Sharath and Shwetha Menon and actor Maniyan Pilla Raju, on the other hand, have filed their nominations for the post of Vice President. The elections for these positions will take place on December 19, with the results being announced on the same day.

Due to the actor assault case, AMMA has been in the spotlight for all the right and wrong reasons in recent years. Many members of the organisation had resigned, and actor Dileep, the accused in the case, had already been expelled.

