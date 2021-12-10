Mohanlal Re-Elected As AMMA President

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has re-elected actor Mohanlal as its President. Mohanlal has been re-elected president because no one else applied for the position. Actor Edavela Babu will continue to be assigned the designation of general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Their new term is set to last until 2024. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the election of actors Jayasurya and Siddique as joint secretary and treasurer, respectively, was confirmed as there were no other nominations for both posts.

Actresses Asha Sharath and Shwetha Menon and actor Maniyan Pilla Raju, on the other hand, have filed their nominations for the post of Vice President. The elections for these positions will take place on December 19, with the results being announced on the same day.

Due to the actor assault case, AMMA has been in the spotlight for all the right and wrong reasons in recent years. Many members of the organisation had resigned, and actor Dileep, the accused in the case, had already been expelled.