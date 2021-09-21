Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 Bollywood Dialogues that only Kareena Kapoor Khan Could Have Pulled off

As Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today, we take a look at some of her most iconic dialogues from her 20-year-long career in films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today (September 21)

2021-09-21T13:35:47+05:30
Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 1:35 pm

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has played some iconic roles, and several of her dialogues from her movies are still being used by people across the country. Be it her next-door-girl character of Geet in ‘Jab We Met’, or the quirky eccentric Pooja aka Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, Kareena Kapoor has enthralled audiences with her dialogues.  As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday today, we take a look at some of the most popular dialogues by her

1. Main apni favorite hoon. (Jab We Met - 2007)
(I am my own favourite)

 

2. Yeh bolta hai haat mat lagao, duniya haath lagane ke liye paisa deti hai! (Chameli – 2004) (He says don’t touch, but the world pays only for touching) 

3.Tum Gujarati log itne cute hote ho, par tum log ka khana itna khatarnak kyun hota hai - dhokla, fafda, handva, thepla - aaise lagta hai jaise koi missiles hai. (3 Idiots – 2009)
(You Gujarati folks are super cute, but why is your food so dangerous – dhokla, fafda, handya, thepla – feels like these are missiles!)

4. Nark mein hoon, par swarg ka raasta jaanti hoon. (Talaash – 2012)
(I am in hell but I know the way to heaven)

5. Chaand jab aadha ho jaave hai na, toh bhi chaand hi kehlave hai. (Omkara – 2006)
(Even when the moon is half, it is still called moon)

6. Kaun hai yeh jisne Poo ko mudh kar nahi dekha? Who is he? (K3G - 2001)
(Who is he who didn’t turn to check out Poo?)

7. Bachpan se hi naa, mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut craze hai, by god. (Jab we Met – 2007)
(I was always crazy about getting married! Ever since I was a kid!)

8. Wife dil hai toh husband dhadkan. Wife diya hai toh husband Diwali. Wife zubaan hai toh husband gaali. (Golmaal 3 – 2010)
(If wife is the heart then the husband is heartbeat. If wife is diya then husband is Diwali. If wife is tongue then husband is an abuse!)

9. Hamesha mard hi galat nahi hota, aurat bhi galat ho sakti hai. (Aitraaz – 2004)
(Men are not always wrong, sometime, even women are)

10. Ab toh mera haath chhod do, itni bhi sundar nahin hoon main (Jab We Met – 2007)
(Let go of my hand now at least, I am not that beautiful)

