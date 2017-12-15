Winter Parliament Session Begins, PM Appeals For Fruitful Session

A day after the bitter battle between the Congress and the BJP at the Gujarat Assembly Elections concluded, the winter session of Parliament began today. The Congress is likely to insist Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise for his claim that his predecessor Manmohan Singh colluded with Pakistan to influence the election.

Congress leaders raised the issue at an all party meeting held on the session eve during which Modi, who joined the deliberations later, sought opposition parties' cooperation for a meaningful session and also asked them to evolve a consensus on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar later told reporters that the government was willing to debate all issues raised by the opposition and added that the latter should also help it in conducting its business, including passage of key bills.

The government is expected to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq.

Another key bill will be granting constitutional status to the backward castes commission. The bill was stalled in the Rajya Sabha by the opposition in the last session.

LIVE UPDATES-

- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after opposition chants 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' over expulsion of Sharad Yadav. Chairman of Rajya Sabha M.Venkaiah Naidu says members can't challenge the chair's ruling on it.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers, in Rajya Sabha. Earlier today, he introduced them in Lok Sabha.

-Lok Sabha adjourned till 18th December 11 AM, after obituary references.

-Winter Session of Parliament begins: Obituary references being made in the Rajya Sabha, by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

-We are always in favor of constructive suggestion,we are very much interested to run Parliament & issues to be discussed, provided the Govt should take interest and create such an atmosphere which is conducive for discussion. They should respect the opposition, says Mallikarjun Kharge.

-Prime Minister Modi appealed for a peaceful and fruitful session which will take place after a bitter battle between the BJP and the Congress at the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly Elections.

"Generally winter starts with Diwali. But due to global warming winter has not come in full force. But winter session has started now & I hope that country would be benefited from fruitful 2017-2018 winter session in Parliament. I hope for positive & innovative arguments... I have faith & all-party meeting y'day shared same idea that this Parliament session should be held with positive approach to move the country forward. I also hope that country will be benefited & democracy will be strengthened from the session," the PM said.

- BJP President Amit Shah is set to make his parliamentary debut today at the Rajya Sabha with the beginning of the winter session of the Parliament.

