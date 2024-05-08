Youth Icons Of The Indian OTT Space

Sayani Gupta: The Trailblazing Talent

Sayani Gupta’s captivating performances and fearless approach to her craft have made her a standout talent in the world of OTT. Her roles in ‘Inside Edge’ and ‘Four More Shots Please!’ have earned her critical acclaim, while her advocacy for social causes has made her a role model for young people. Sayani’s ability to tackle diverse roles with ease and conviction has earned her a place as a youth icon in the industry.