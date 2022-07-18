Varanasi Becomes The First Cultural And Tourism Capital Of SCO

The city of lights, Varanasi, has stories of ancient times to tell. Varanasi is also known as one of the oldest living cities in the world. The city goes by several names like Benaras or Kashi. The oldest living city in the world has been declared the first Cultural and Tourism Capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for 2022-233.

As per reports, Zhang Ming, the Secretary General of the bloc informed. SCO is an eight-member organisation which looks after the economic and security welfare of countries like China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India. The organisation aims to promote tourism and human contact among the masses across different countries.

As per the reports, the eight-member organisation plans to initiate a rotating mechanism. Under this, the members will rotate the title of Cultural and Tourism Capital among different states. the presidency of the organisation will be decided by which city becomes the capital of the cultural heritage.

Other than this, there are new initiatives by the organisation. New initiatives like the Head of the State summit of SCO will be held in Samarkand in Uzbekistan on September 15-16 in 2022. The last meeting of the Head of the Government of the SCO was held in 2020 and was conducted by India.

To improve and encourage tourism across different regions, Kazakhstan has announced a visa-free policy for tourists from other countries as well as from India. The SCO members with rich resources should be explored by tourists and increase tourism in the region.

As per media reports, the SCO members were thinking of different ways to increase tourism across different regions and also encourage people-to-people interaction. All of these will begin in a full swing once the covid-19 travel restriction eases.