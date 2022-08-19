Uttar Pradesh Ecotourism: Lucknow Zoo Introduces Night Safari

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the proposal to boost night safaris in Lucknow district’s Kukrail forest area. The government has shifted the century-old Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden (also known as Lucknow Zoo) to Kukrail to construct a zoological park. It will be constructed on around 150 acres and night safari on 350 acres without causing any hindrance to the already existing dense 2,027-hectare forest situated in the eastern and western blocks of the forest area.

The project aims to promote ecotourism in the state. Along with this, there are high chances of generating local employment and, at the same time, promoting cultural, economic, and social development. It will also help in generating awareness about wildlife conservation and the forest.

According to media reports, Jaiveer Singh, the tourism minister, has stated that this is one of the most ambitious projects started by the state government. The government has also decided to hire a consultant to help with assessing costs and conducting a survey.

Under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, to solve issues, an empowered committee comprising of the Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, officials from the Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Public Works, Finance, Irrigation and Water Resource departments, Head of Department, Lucknow District Magistrate and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; as per media reports.

The Kukrail Night Safari will follow the rules and guidelines listed in the International Advisory and the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi. They will also follow the rules according to the master plan and master layout.

According to media reports, the plan focuses on developing a four-lane approach road on the outskirts of the forest, improving connectivity for travellers and being well-equipped with modern facilities for visitors.

As per media reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has also identified 56 ecotourism sites in the state. All 56 districts fall under its One District, One Destination scheme, which aims to boost ecotourism and provide more employment opportunities.