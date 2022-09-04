These 3 Sustainable Homestays In India Are Changing The Way We Look At Tourism

In the recent few years, sustainable tourism has emerged as a major trend around the world, mainly due to the discussions and awareness programmes around the ecological and social impact of tourism. Intending to increase the benefits and reduce the negative impact caused by tourism, the concept seeks to protect natural environments and wildlife, provide authentic tourist experiences that celebrate and conserve heritage and culture, and create socio-economic benefits for communities through employment opportunities. Taking inspiration from the concept of sustainable tourism, these 3 homestays in India are changing the way we look at travel.

Yangsum Heritage Farm - Rinchenpong, Sikkim

Yangsum Heritage Farm Official website - Yangsum Heritage Farm

Run by Thendup Tashi and his wife Pema, the Yangsum Heritage Farm was built in the year 1833 and remodelled in 1966. Guests can drive through the bamboo groves while staying in rustic cottages built of wood and stone. The 44-acre mountain farm also consists of an open mixed forest of pine, Himalayan alder, chestnut, magnolia rhododendrons, cherry, and more. In addition, it is 100 per cent organic and yields crops like maize, paddy, millet, potatoes, garlic, turmeric, and sweet potatoes. The ambience and food are entirely local and incorporate seasonal and organic produce as much as possible.

Makaibari Tea Estate Homestays - Kurseong, West Bengal

Makaibari Tea Estate Homestays Shutterstock

Founded in 1852, the Makaibari Tea Estate is one of the finest sources of tea in India. It is also one of the oldest tea gardens in Darjeeling and employs around 700 workers and 45 staff. As the footfall of travellers exponentially increased in order to experience the plantations from within, local people and volunteers opened up their houses to welcome guests. The stay includes wholesome food cooked using local produce, and the ambience is authentic. Furthermore, the homestay programme is managed by the self-help group 'Volunteer in Makaibari', and its profits are shared between the ladies of the community who participate in the programme.

Peaches and Pears - Chamoli Gopeshawar, Uttarakhand

Peaches and Pears Facebook - Peaches and Pears

Situated 3 km outside of Gopeshwar Chamoli in Garwhal Himalayas, this quaint homestay prides itself on its commitment to eco-friendly and responsible tourism practices. It serves fresh homemade food made out of organic vegetables and is surrounded by peaches, pears, oranges, mangoes, figs, and lemons fruit trees. The homestay is run by women from surrounding areas, and they are actively involved in local community initiatives such as curating various handicraft and village programs that generate income for locals. Additionally, the panoramic view of the peaks of Nanda Devi and Trishul gives the guests a memory of their lifetime.