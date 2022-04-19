Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Taj Lakefront Bhopal Gets Awarded As Best Luxury Upscale Hotel In South Asia

With an inventory of 152 luxury rooms, IHCL’s recently inaugurated property in the heart of Central India is establishing a unique identity with its remarkable location and offerings

Taj Lakefront Bhopal Gets Awarded As Best Luxury Upscale Hotel In South Asia
Nightfall at the Upper Lake, Bhopal Shutterstock

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 11:45 am

Taj Lakefront Bhopal wins award for ‘Luxury Upscale Hotel’ at the 17th edition of Hotel Investment Conference-South Asia (HICSA)’s Hotel of the year Awards, 2022. The event was held in Mumbai on April 7 and the winner was announced from the shortlisted hotels from across South Asia who have commenced their operations between November 2019 and November 2021. The award reaffirms the legacy of the Taj brand and also recognizes the prominence of Taj Lakefront Bhopal as an emerging leader in luxury segment.

The event saw participation of the key notable leaders from the hospitality industry who shared knowledge and insights on the current trends of the hospitality industry and way forward. On receiving the honour, Ms. Kanika Hasrat, Area Director - Uttar Pradesh, MP & Uttarakhand and General Manager - Taj Lakefront Bhopal, said, “I am extremely delighted and grateful to HICSA for honouring us with this prestigious award. This award is an exemplary of where we as IHCL want to take the Indian Hospitality industry. When the dream of Taj Lakefront Bhopal was foreseen, the city was still an undiscovered gem waiting to unveil. And today we can proudly say that we have created something of special magnificence that puts Bhopal prominently on the map of India.”

Taj Lakefront Bhopal sits beautifully in front of the upper lake and offers mesmerizing views from its rooms and restaurants. The property offers signature restaurants of Taj Hotels including Machan and House of Ming both having a legacy of more than 40 years. The hotel is a one-stop facility for guests with gymnasium, infinity pool, modern meeting rooms, banquet halls, spa, tennis court, rooftop bar and a lot more for a complete leisure experience. Situated in the heart of the city, this is IHCL’s first property in the state capital and was inaugurated in October 2021.

Travel Taj Lakefront Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Where To Stay In Bhopal Five Star Hotels In Madhya Pradesh Best Luxury Hotels Luxury Hotels In India Taj Hotels Where To Stay In Madhya Pradesh Bhopal
