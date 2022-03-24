Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Rajasthan Will Soon Celebrate 73 Years Of Rajasthan Diwas

The celebrations will commence on March 30

Representative Image: Women in Rajasthan performing a traditional dance MOROZ NATALIYA / Shutterstock.com

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 4:10 pm

Known for its colour, culture and vibrance, the state of Rajasthan is all set to celebrate 73 years of Rajasthan Diwas this year. With the festivities being on ground after two years, owing to the restrictions induced by the global pandemic, the state is ready to celebrate with great pomp and show in 2022. 

It is here in the desert state that the history, culture, architecture, traditions and cuisines changing every few kilometres. The celebration for the festivities that will be held on March 30 this year have already begun on ground in the state. For beginners, the celebrations will witness various performances by folk artists across Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Festival will also celebrate the ethnicity through the rich cultural heritage and tourist destinations that will bring in colour, excitement and embrace the sheer essence of the vibrant Rajasthani culture on 30th March 2022 at historical Albert Hall from 7:00 pm onwards.

“Rajasthan Festival will witness corroboration of over 500 folk artists, well-choreographed mass performances, Aerial Acts and Puppet shows against the magnificent backdrop of the Albert Hall museum. The Festival will entice the audience through performances of the age-old inherited culture of the Langas and Mangniayars. The evening will be serenading and serene with live Sufi music, performances by well-known celebrity artists like Roop Kumar Rathore and Sunali Rathore along with Padmashri Anwar Khan and Nathu lal solanki from Pushkar and other visual attractions during the Rajasthan Festival,” said Gaytri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan. 

Additionally, in order to impart knowledge of rich heritage down generations, the entrance and sightseeing to all state owned monuments and places of tourist interest during the Rajasthan Festival will be free of cost for all students.

