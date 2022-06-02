Ooty Will Soon Be Home To An Astro Observatory

Starscapes, India's leading Astro tourism company, will soon launch an astronomical observatory in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. Starscapes will first set up a mobile observatory at MindEscapes resort in Ooty, followed by a permanent setup right next to the resort. The new observatory will offer tourists a holistic astronomical experience, with a variety of activities both during the day and at night, ranging from stargazing excursions to astrophotography, and sun observation. A trained astronomy expert will guide the visitors on their stargazing journey.

Commenting on the new launch, Paul Savio, CEO and Co-Founder, Starscapes, said, “Ooty has been one of the most sought-after and favourite vacation spots for tourists of all age groups. In addition to the beautiful gardens, spectacular mountains, colonial architecture, and mist-covered forests, Ooty has a lot more to offer. Located at an altitude of 2200 metres above sea level, Ooty has minimal light pollution, making it an ideal location to experience the enigma of stargazing. Our observatory adds a new dimension to the list of must-visit attractions in Ooty” Paul added.

Starscapes will regularly host a number of engaging sessions related to stargazing. Some of the activities include a guided session by Starscapes ‘Starguides’ who will tell you all about the universe. Want to watch the sun without squinting in agony? Starscapes can arrange for safe viewing of the sun to discover some of the fascinating aspects you didn't know about the sun. You can also get your group along to experience the enigma of the cosmos with an up-close-and-personal viewing of the moon and other planetary objects. From stargazing safari to astrophotography, Starscapes’ Star parties will have it all.

During the day, visitors can participate in experiential science activities, which start at Rs. 200 and last for about 30 minutes to an hour. Apart from this, there are observation sessions and workshops around the sun. At night, there are stargazing sessions that last for about 45 minutes to an hour and cost between Rs. 300 and Rs. 1000.