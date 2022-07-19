Mumbai Local: French Diner Cafe Noir Launches A Special Monsoon Menu

French café & all-day space Café Noir, situated at the iconic Lodha World One towers in Lower Parel, is all set to introduce an assortment of French teas, and liquor chocolates and hot chocolates this monsoon, packed with flavours. Cracking open a cold one doesn’t exactly bring thoughts of grey skies and pouring rains. For most, the monsoon specials are best enjoyed on a gloomy day. As the beverage lends itself to the monsoons, it’s the perfect opportunity to sit idly by the window watching the showers outside and cosying up with your favourite cup of tea for the season.

Une Tasse De The, Tea at Cafe Noir is offering the following: Darjeeling Assam tea for floral flavours, Early Grey tea for a fragrant black tea experience, Ginseng Oolong Jasmine tea for soothing stress and and the Epise for a masala punch. Along with this, they are serving a wide range of liquor chocolates including the Irish Cream Bar, Baileys Rasinnets, and Bailey's cigars. The French flavours at the cafe includes monsoon special desserts like the Baileys Tiramisu and Gooey Brownie in Bailey's sauce.

So go ahead and indulge your monsoon palette with tea and liquor chocolates and mouth-watering desserts.

The Information

When: Till July 31, 2022

Where: World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013 Time: 10 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday) 8 am to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

For Reservations: 9730427206