Meals On Wheels: Our Recommendations For A Weekend Binge Fest

While the capital has no dearth of restaurants, practically bursting at the seams with new places opening up one after the other, some weekends call for Netflix and chill (or most weekends, if you’re me). If you’re up for some food experimentation, we tried out a few places in Delhi-NCR and have rounded up the best meals on wheels that you can opt for when you order your soul food this weekend.

Burgers and more from Burgrill

Burgrill is one of the first homegrown burger QSR chains to jump onto the biodegradable bandwagon- ensuring a sustainable future. Adopting planet friendly practices, the eatery sets an example for dine in and delivery brands to follow suit and do their bit for the planet and generations to come whilst maintaining optimum quality within its offerings. Having eradicated 95% plastic from its packaging, Burgrill has made a swift shift towards paper packaging and serves beverages in completely reusable glass bottles.

The best burgers in town

Make sure to get your hands on their slider boxes, which bundle all their bestsellers in one quick meal. My favourite part of their deliveries is the OG Sauce that makes every burger taste better! The chilli cheese burger is a perfect match to our Indian palette, offering cheese and veggies sandwiched between butter toasted brown burger buns. For those with an appetite, the mutton quarter pounder is a massive delight, filled to the brim with crispy and tender mutton and veggies. Also keep an eye out for their deletable wraps and subs section. We'd recommend their juicy pulled bbq chicken sub for that extra rich and creamy goodness. And if you have a sweet tooth, their Banoffee Cup is a layered dessert with cookies, caramel, fresh banana and whipped cream served chilled with chocolate chips.

Cheesy slices from Baking Bad

Baking Bad delivers some of the best burrata pizzas in Delhi-NCR

If you’re a pizza aficionado, then bookmark Baking Bad for the best pizzas in Delhi-NCR. Having opened its doors in 2015, Baking Bad arrived with the mission to make the best gourmet and Neapolitan pizzas in Delhi. What’s more, they are your go-to saviours when the midnight hunger pangs come calling, with their gourmet pizza business running from 12 noon to 4 am! Baking bad brings forth an array of ranges-including vegan and gluten-free pizzas that cater perfectly to the varied lifestyle choices the brands customers may follow. The Heisenberg (smoked pepperoni, bacon, salami, smoked chicken, chilli and fresh basil) and the Hot-Spot Pizza are two must-try items on the menu, with the former’s pepperoni bonanza our definite favourite.

The sweet barbeque chicken wings are the perfect starters to a satiating meal. Super crispy base, topped with a melange of sauces and a generous portion of chicken and pork makes Baking Bad’s gourmet servings a hit with us. In the mood for dessert? Your sweet cravings will be satisfied by the baked New York cheesecake and Tiramisu!

Death by chocolates with Third Roast

Guilt-free desserts anyone?

Fascinated by the emotional relationship people have with food beyond physical nutrition, Poornima created Third Roast so that people could have beverages and desserts every single day, without being unkind to themselves. Devoid of any preservatives, Third Roast’s desserts and brews are easy to consume, high on taste and lack harmful ingredients.

We loved their peanut butter and dark chocolate fudge - a delicious plant-based dessert made with all-natural dark chocolate and creamy peanut butter, moulded into delicious chunks of fudge. It is gluten free with a low calorific value. You can also sample their mocha peppermint fudge bites, for a quick refreshing sugar rush after a heavy meal.

