Maharashtra Tourism: Lonar Crater Lake Will Soon Be Developed Into A Tourist Destination

Lonar Lake is one of the four known craters in basaltic rock on Earth

It is an oval-shaped saline lake which has turned pink due to the presence of haloarchaea microbes
It is an oval-shaped saline lake which has turned pink due to the presence of haloarchaea microbes

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 10:56 am

Anyone who has an eye for beauty will not miss out on Lonar Lake or Lonar Crater in Maharashtra. This offbeat and tucked away from the shenanigans of the bustling city destination has been created by a meteorite collision created over 50,000 years ago. The site has been identified with a Geo-Heritage monument with saline and alkaline water. To promote tourism in the region and more people to witness one of the main natural wonders in India, the Maharashtra Government has decided to invest Rs 370 crore for the development as well as conservation project at this lake.

The money allotted will go into maintaining forests and wildlife to promote biodiversity. Under the renovation plan, the Maharashtra Government plans to renovate ancient temples which are located nearby. Temples like Gomukh Temple, Kamalja Devi Temple and a few others, are piqued with history. In the Buldhana district, a 100-year-old temple – Shri Gajanan Maharashtra Sansthan – is located. It is reported as one of the cleanest temples in India. Apart from temples, there is also the Sindkhed Raja Fort which was constructed in the 16th century and many others.

Along with historical references and importance, the district also has Botha Forest, which is rich in flora and fauna. As per media reports, the Lonar Crater Lake will have a footpath for tourists to see this wonder closely.

Tourists can explore the region by going on treks and opting for boating activities. The region is usually dry throughout the year but in summers, the temperatures are high and soaring. On the other hand, winters are lower than 10 degrees Celsius.

According to media reports, in 2016, Lonar Lake was given the title of international importance under the Ramsar conservation treaty. Lonar Lake is one of the four known craters in basaltic rock on Earth. It is an oval-shaped saline lake which has turned pink due to the presence of haloarchaea microbes.

Lonar Lake is easily accessible via train, bus or even by vehicles like cars.

