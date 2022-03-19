Winter breaks are about to be over soon and there’s something sustainable and fun you should try this year before it does. Here is a list of amateur to professional level permaculture courses across India that you can sign up for and can learn to grow your own food in less than a month.

Aranya Agricultural Alternatives, Telangana

Aranya is a Unicef acclaimed organisation that works towards changing the ecological discourses in the country. The organisation's site mentions that 'aranya' is a Sanskrit term that literally translates to 'forest' and hence, the community tries to connect back with nature with its attempts at bringing sustainable agriculture practices to common use. Their course aims to provide a thorough overview of permaculture ideas, design processes, and applications, with a special emphasis on permaculture in the community. The curriculum gives learners plenty of time to absorb theory, gain hands-on experience, and adapt to the farm's daily rhythms. It is a certified curriculum, enhanced and tailored to the local environment of Telegana while fulfilling the learning needs of each student.

Location: Aranya Permaculture Academy, Zaheerabad, Telangana

Website: https://permacultureindia.org/up-coming-courses/

Roundstone Farms Permaculture Design Course, Uttarakhand

If you are planning to travel to Uttrakhand soon, there’s a pit stop you can make at Guptkashi. Roundstone Farms host workshops on permaculture amidst the rocky and mineral-rich lands of Uttrakhand. The main objective is to make participants aware of aspects such as land design, waste and water management, food forests, natural building, sustainable technology, alternative economies, community resilience, and personal responsibility in the face of climate change.

Location: Buransh Heli Resort, Guptkashi, Uttrakhand, Ukhimath, Uttarakhand, India 246439

Website: https://permacultureglobal.org/projects/574-roundstone-farms

Auroville Green Practices Workshop, Puducherry

Spread across the Auroville township near Puducherry, the Auroville Green Practice is a hub for learning more about the environment. The organisation keeps on hosting multiple workshops on arts & crafts, architecture, sustainability, organic energy and permaculture. In its upcoming 3-day Intensive Permaculture Workshop, they plan to introduce their participants to a first-hand experience of working closely with nature and finding their rhythm to it. This is an introductory course which the interested learners can follow up with specialised courses.

Location: Kalpana Community, Crown Rd, Auroville, Bommayapalayam, Tamil Nadu 605101

Website: https://www.agpworkshops.com/

Saraya Permaculture Design and Advanced Courses, Goa

Saraya is an eco stay in Goa which along with its lounge stay, cafe and restaurant, provides courses for travellers to not only get rejuvenated but also learn to live in peace with mother nature. Their upcoming permaculture design and advanced course is a great opportunity for learners to get their hands dirty working with soil. The website may show a difference in course dates, so connect the organisers directly for booking the course via the contact details available.

Location: Saraya, House No. 64, Chogm Road, Sangolda, Bardez, GOA, Goa, India 403511, Goa, India

Website: https://saraya.in/permaculture-course/

Regerative Journeys by Aiyor Bai

It might not be feasible for you to trip around on such short notice but if you want to learn permaculture online, then Aiyor Bai is bringing in a 72-hour program within 15 days. The programme is an attempt to educate the learners about how important it is to grow with nature while staying at home.

Location: Online

Course Details: http://tiny.cc/Regen_Journeys

Jambore Creek, Goa Permaculture Course

Jambore Creek in Goa is typically a Yoga and recreational centre. However, in 2022, the place has decided to host a permaculture workshop led by Smriti Malhi, who has over ten years of experience in the same field. The fifteen-day course could be an alternative and eco-conscious way of taking a retreat by the end of your holidays as the course focuses on the development of individuals through teaching them about nature. Details as to timings, stay, fees and other requirements are yet to be uploaded on social media sites.

Location: Calaistovada, Ashvem, Mandrem Rd, Ashvem, Mandrem, Goa 403527

Website: https://jamboreecreekyoga.com/our-community/