IRCTC Offers A Golden Opportunity To Explore Leh And Ladakh With Turtuk Excursion Package

For all those who have always been wanting to explore Leh and Ladakh, here’s your golden chance. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a ‘Fascinating Leh Ladakh With Turtuk Excursion’. The package includes seven days and six nights and will take you through scenic places like Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk and Pangong. The mode of travel is by air.

The trip will begin from Ahmedabad. There are three departure dates for the trips - 12th August, 17th August and 27th August. Return flight tickets, hotels, meals, sightseeing and other amenities are included in the price.

On day one, you will board the flight from Ahmedabad and reach Leh in the afternoon. After a min break, you can take a walk in the market and shop. There’s a night halt in Leh along with a cultural show. The following day, the trip begins with Leh-Srinagar Highway. The sightseeing views include the Hall of Fame, Gurudwara Patthar Sahib, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Magnetic Hill and witness the amalgamation of the Indus and Zanskar rivers. The day will end with seeing the Alchi Monastry and spending a night at Leh.

Visiting Nubra Valley via Khardungla pass marks the beginning of day three of the tour. The tour will include visiting several places – Dikshit, Hunder Villages, and monasteries, and walking through the streets to understand the lifestyle of people residing in the northeastern part of India. In the evening, a camel safari will be provided.

After a night spent in Nubra Valley, the day stop will be exploring Turtuk valley. There was a time when the valley was known to carry the trade material on the silk route. A night’s halt at Nubra Valley. On day five, Pangong Lake is the next destination. Remember the famous location from the movie Three Idiots? The tour will include taking travellers to the exact location of the film. The breeze and lake will calm your nerves and offer once in a lifetime sight.

Who doesn’t like to see a sunrise on the lake? After spending the night in Pangong, you will see a pristine sunrise from the lake. Other destination for the day includes Thiksey Monastery and Shey Palace. In the evening, you can check out the market.

On the last and final day, after spending the night in Leh, you will be dropped at Leh airport to catch your return flight.

To know more about the tour, click on the link here.