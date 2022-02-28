Iceland Lifts All Covid Related Travel Restrictions 

As coronavirus cases dip globally, countries across the globe are easing restrictions and border security. The latest to join the bandwagon is Iceland. In an attempt to boost tourism in the country, Iceland has lifted all of its covid restrictions, including the ones on the borders.

Being the latest country to remove all covid related protocols, travellers to Iceland will now no longer be required to show a negative covid-19 test to enter the country. The announcement came from the Minister of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “All public restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted, both domestically and at the border. Thereby all rules regarding limitations on social gatherings and school operations as well as the quarantine requirement for those infected by COVID-19 are removed,” read the statement.

The country has also opened its doors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. The decision comes after the country’s Chief Epidemiologist’s recommendations, who accounted for the latest covid developments in a recent memorandum.

While restrictions might have been eased up in the country, the Minister of Health has still advised the people of the country to be careful. “We can truly rejoice at this turning-point, but nonetheless I encourage people to be careful, practice personal infection prevention measures and not to interact with others if they notice symptoms,” he said.

Prior to the ease in restrictions, travellers entering Iceland had to present a proof of being fully vaccinated within nine months or show proof of a booster shot, or they could show proof of contracting the virus and being fully recovered. The country also had curfews and capacity restrictions in the past.