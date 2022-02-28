Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Travel

Iceland Lifts All Covid Related Travel Restrictions 

The country is the latest to join others in easing travel and border restrictions 

Iceland Lifts All Covid Related Travel Restrictions 
Iceland during summers Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 12:10 pm

As coronavirus cases dip globally, countries across the globe are easing restrictions and border security. The latest to join the bandwagon is Iceland. In an attempt to boost tourism in the country, Iceland has lifted all of its covid restrictions, including the ones on the borders. 

Being the latest country to remove all covid related protocols, travellers to Iceland will now no longer be required to show a negative covid-19 test to enter the country. The announcement came from the Minister of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “All public restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted, both domestically and at the border. Thereby all rules regarding limitations on social gatherings and school operations as well as the quarantine requirement for those infected by COVID-19 are removed,” read the statement. 

Related stories

In Pics: Iceland's Fagradalsfjall Volcano

The country has also opened its doors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. The decision comes after the country’s Chief Epidemiologist’s recommendations, who accounted for the latest covid developments in a recent memorandum. 

While restrictions might have been eased up in the country, the Minister of Health has still advised the people of the country to be careful. “We can truly rejoice at this turning-point, but nonetheless I encourage people to be careful, practice personal infection prevention measures and not to interact with others if they notice symptoms,” he said. 

Prior to the ease in restrictions, travellers entering Iceland had to present a proof of being fully vaccinated within nine months or show proof of a booster shot, or they could show proof of contracting the virus and being fully recovered. The country also had curfews and capacity restrictions in the past.

Tags

Travel Iceland Travel News COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Border Restrictions Fall In Covid Cases Decline In Covid Cases Covid Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes