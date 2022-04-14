Hyatt Centric Debuts In The Capital With Hyatt Centric Janakpuri

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi, marking the Hyatt Centric brand’s debut in the national capital. Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi features 224 newly refurbished rooms with a playful juxtaposition of colors, textures and handpicked bric-a-brac to reflect the city’s vibrancy.

Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi is conveniently located – adjacent to the Janakpuri West Metro and the District Center. This prime location will connect the hotel’s savvy travelers to the rest of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), providing a launchpad for leisure and business guests to explore popular hotspots and easy access to nearby the main commercial center of the city. The hotel is a 30-minute metro ride from business hubs like Connaught Place and Gurgaon and has direct metro connectivity to the airport.

“Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi is the perfect destination for curious-minded, modern-day explorers who want to be at the heart of the action,” said Shikha Singh, General Manager at Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi. “Our engaged and passionate team is excited to share their local knowledge, encouraging our guests to discover something new. With its accessible location, multi-dimensional event spaces, and unique food and beverage experiences, Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi offers share-worthy experiences for both local residents and visitors, featuring designs and collaborations based on a shared vision of finding new ways of sustainable living and the advancement of local artisans.”

Guestrooms

Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi features 224 contemporary guestrooms across various categories. Each guestroom offers travelers what matters most, with purposeful and multifunctional elements including a compact desk and lounging area for an easy transition from work to relaxation.

F&B

Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi features a selection of local flavors in casual, relaxed environments, with an all-day dining restaurant, Kitchen District, which serves delectable, gourmet dishes, putting a unique twist on cuisines from the Indian subcontinent. Guests can also relax in the café with a book, snack, or enjoy a cup of chai.

Meetings and Events

The hotel offers 52,000 square feet (4,830 square meters) of flexible meeting and event spaces – one of the largest in Delhi NCR – suited to host up to 2,500 guests in one go. Each venue, which offer both indoor and outdoor settings, are perfect for large conferences, small meetings, and extravagant weddings.

Design Inspiration

Creating a window into the destination, Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi features contemporary architecture and interiors and offers a comprehensive, modern hospitality experience. The all-day dining restaurant, Kitchen District, has three main areas – each with its unique aesthetics. The first area’s design is inspired by Iranian cafés with a contemporary Middle Eastern and Indian look; the second is a multi-purpose space that perfectly marries a traditional and modern ambiance; the third area is a private dining venue.

Local Guest Experiences and Collaborations

Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi has collaborated with emerging local artists, food producers, and designers to reflect Delhi’s unique spirit. This includes unexplored Delhi experiences, street art in the hotel spaces, natural bath amenities, and gender-neutral, fashionable wardrobe options for hotel colleagues.

Hotel guests can also tour the city and experience its rich heritage with Unzip Delhi – the hotel's guided walking vendor. Walks with Unzip Delhi will not only allow guests to discover the beauty of the city but also provide a deeper insight into life in Delhi.

Each guestroom includes bath amenities exclusively designed for the hotel, locally made and organic. The Maati products, produced by SR Herbal Luxury, are cruelty-and paraben-free and made with special notes of Indian neroli and bergamot. Aligned with the Hyatt Centric brand ethos, SR Herbal Luxury’s vision is to support local artisans, with a focus on women-owned businesses, and ayurvedic and herbal practices.

In addition, the hotel has collaborated with Gulmeher, a women’s collective of wastepickers-turned-artisans who handcraft eco-friendly items out of recycled materials and discarded flowers. Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi is working with the company to upcycle its used linen into branded hotel gift bags.

For more information, visit: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/india/hyatt-centric-janakpuri-new-delhi/delct