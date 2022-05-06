With the changing season, HOME, PVR’s Luxury Lounge and a social and live entertainment club at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj has launched its all-new Summer Menu. Inspired by the rich and varied flavours from the India, the new menu incorporates an array of local seasonal ingredients sourced from home grown artisanal producers intertwined with European cooking techniques, Indian avant-garde culinary experience and Japanese flavours. The menu has been conceived by its expert team of Chef Mayank Tiwari, Chef Harpal Singh and Chef Yutaka Saito who have brought together their specialized individual skill sets to develop this exhaustive and detailed summer menu.

The summer menu features appetizing delicacies ranging from French to Japanese & Mediterranean flavours with dishes such as the Harissa and Miso Eggplant with Goat's Cheese Mousse, Guacamole or the Chilean seabass in a crisp and light dashi broth. We offer many dishes that derive inspiration from the Indian subcontinent such as the signature Jackfruit Chapli burger along with an array of smaller plates and finger-linking bao sliders. The menu infuses delectable dishes like Japanese Panko crumbed prawns, Classic Besi Belle Bhath, sour cream and Podi. The menu also introduces revamped classic dishes such as the Plantain Shami Kebab, the Truffle Mushroom Paté, Cauliflower Khurchan with a truffle cheese curry in a whimsical array of textures and flavours.

Additionally, HOME takes immense pride in acquiring local seasonal ingredients by collaborating with homegrown artisanal producers for the fresh preparation of all its recipes catering to its discerning guests. For the adventurous diners, yet conscious of mindful eating, HOME has a widespread Menu in their ‘Small Plates’ section allowing for a shared and social dining experience. HOME is mindful of the changing dining landscape by staying relevant through its evolving menu adapting to the changing preferences of all segments of customers.

Mayank Tiwari, executive chef of the PVR Group, while introducing the new summer menu at HOME, said, ‘’Our team at HOME has crafted this new summer menu with untameable passion and meticulous attention. We are proud to partner with several local purveyors to weave their locally produced ingredients into the dishes we create. They are chosen with great care to help us produce our seasonal menus that HOME introduces from time to time. The exclusive flavors and the unique approach make this menu different and irresistible. We have given our best and we are excited to make this a wholesome experience for our guests.’’

Speaking about the launch, chef Harpal Singh further added, ‘’At HOME, we believe enjoying food is central to enjoying life. Modern and progressive styles of Indian cuisine have and will always have a special place in our guest's hearts which is why we love to remix and continue innovating this category. For summer we’ve taken the famous flavours/ingredients pairing from the Indian subcontinent and curated an all-new summer menu. We are optimistic of our desire and vision to intertwine culinary boundaries without compromising the identity, quality of the ingredients and flavours from all corners of the nation and beyond will result in a unique culinary experience.’’

By combining Indian dishes with various influences, ranging from French culinary presentation involving individual plating or French-style sauces applied to Spanish tapas-like or Japanese Izakaya small plates, HOME is all set to tease your tastebuds.

Where: HOME, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.