Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Food & Drink: The New Summer Menu At HOME Captures Flavours Of The Indian Subcontinent

The menu combines Indian dishes with various culinary influences, ranging from the famous sauces from France to Spanish tapas and Japanese izakaya small plates.

Food & Drink: The New Summer Menu At HOME Captures Flavours Of The Indian Subcontinent
The HOME chefs are also borrowing from French plating techniques Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 12:15 pm

With the changing season, HOME, PVR’s Luxury Lounge and a social and live entertainment club at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj has launched its all-new Summer Menu. Inspired by the rich and varied flavours from the India, the new menu incorporates an array of local seasonal ingredients sourced from home grown artisanal producers intertwined with European cooking techniques, Indian avant-garde culinary experience and Japanese flavours. The menu has been conceived by its expert team of Chef Mayank Tiwari, Chef Harpal Singh and Chef Yutaka Saito who have brought together their specialized individual skill sets to develop this exhaustive and detailed summer menu.

The summer menu features appetizing delicacies ranging from French to Japanese & Mediterranean flavours with dishes such as the Harissa and Miso Eggplant with Goat's Cheese Mousse, Guacamole or the Chilean seabass in a crisp and light dashi broth. We offer many dishes that derive inspiration from the Indian subcontinent such as the signature Jackfruit Chapli burger along with an array of smaller plates and finger-linking bao sliders. The menu infuses delectable dishes like Japanese Panko crumbed prawns, Classic Besi Belle Bhath, sour cream and Podi. The menu also introduces revamped classic dishes such as the Plantain Shami Kebab, the Truffle Mushroom Paté, Cauliflower Khurchan with a truffle cheese curry in a whimsical array of textures and flavours.

Additionally, HOME takes immense pride in acquiring local seasonal ingredients by collaborating with homegrown artisanal producers for the fresh preparation of all its recipes catering to its discerning guests. For the adventurous diners, yet conscious of mindful eating, HOME has a widespread Menu in their ‘Small Plates’ section allowing for a shared and social dining experience. HOME is mindful of the changing dining landscape by staying relevant through its evolving menu adapting to the changing preferences of all segments of customers.

Mayank Tiwari, executive chef of the PVR Group, while introducing the new summer menu at HOME, said, ‘’Our team at HOME has crafted this new summer menu with untameable passion and meticulous attention. We are proud to partner with several local purveyors to weave their locally produced ingredients into the dishes we create. They are chosen with great care to help us produce our seasonal menus that HOME introduces from time to time. The exclusive flavors and the unique approach make this menu different and irresistible. We have given our best and we are excited to make this a wholesome experience for our guests.’’

Related stories

Chasing The Cheese Roll

Natungram: The Doll's Village Of Bengal

Exploring Yiwu, The Chinese Town Of Small Things

Speaking about the launch, chef Harpal Singh further added, ‘’At HOME, we believe enjoying food is central to enjoying life. Modern and progressive styles of Indian cuisine have and will always have a special place in our guest's hearts which is why we love to remix and continue innovating this category. For summer we’ve taken the famous flavours/ingredients pairing from the Indian subcontinent and curated an all-new summer menu. We are optimistic of our desire and vision to intertwine culinary boundaries without compromising the identity, quality of the ingredients and flavours from all corners of the nation and beyond will result in a unique culinary experience.’’

By combining Indian dishes with various influences, ranging from French culinary presentation involving individual plating or French-style sauces applied to Spanish tapas-like or Japanese Izakaya small plates, HOME is all set to tease your tastebuds.

Where: HOME, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Tags

Travel HOME PVR Luxury Lounge Summer Menu Flavours Of India Summer Food And Drink Restaurant Reviews Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court