Heading to Mukteshwar? Sign Up For This Astro Camp

Starscapes, India's leading Astro tourism company, is hosting an Astro Camp in Mukteshwar, Nainital from 15th June to 30th June. From celestial shows to planetary parades, the Astro Camp will have a series of astronomy related activities that quite literally offer an out of this world experience.

Mukteshwar, best known as the silent treasure of Uttarakhand, is an ideal location for stargazing due to low light pollution and minimal commercial activities. Located 2,171m above sea level, Mukteshwar is in Class 3 category on the Bortle Scale, making it one among the prime locations for stargazing. The Astro Camp will include the following activities:

Astro camp in Mukteshwar

Celestial show: Guided Tour Across the Night Sky: Take a journey through the night sky in this 45 minute show as they explore the moon, the planets and the stars. Learn about the night sky and the science, the history and the mythology that make it up. Learn how to identify different celestial objects and constellations in the night sky.

Planetary Parade: Join the planets as they herald the sun at daybreak. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible with the naked eye, but provide an even more stunning spectacle through the telescope.

Moon, Earth’s companion: Get a chance to see the moon through a telescope. Learn about its formation, its influence on Earth, its significance in cultures across time and space, and its importance in our understanding of the universe. Look at its craters, and try to identify the different Apollo and Chandrayaan landing sites!

Sun observations: See the Sun in all its glory, without frying your eyes! Enjoy the marvelous beauty of the source of all our energy, through Starscapes telescope and state-of-the-art solar filters. You can also learn how to see the Sun with simple home aids like pinhole cameras, ball projectors or solar goggles. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to see sunspots, and maybe even the elusive solar flares!

STEM workshops: Learn how to build and launch your own rockets, with material at home. Make your own sun dials, understand how we learnt to tell time. Figure out for yourself the basic principles of a camera by actually making one.

Ticket: Starts at Rs 300/-

To book tickets: Call 9667307015 or visit this link