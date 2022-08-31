Ganesh Chaturthi: Ring In The Festive Cheer With Artisanal Modaks

This year's Ganeshotsav will be marked by carnival-esque processions, something that was missing over the last two pandemic years. And while the streets reverberate with the chants of Ganpati, it’ll be a sin to not talk about modak, the sweet dumplings that are a favourite of the deity. Crafted with the delectable combination of coconut, jaggery, rice flour, cardamom and milk, there are many kitchens that churn out a variety of modaks that make for the perfect offering to Bappa. Team OT rounds up our favourite picks for a last minute modak run.

With zero artificial colouring or preservatives, Khoya Mithai makes 100% vegetarian and gluten free modaks that are perfect for the festivities. Their artisanal and colourful modaks come in four delectable flavours: Rose Modak, Filled Kesar Modak, Till Modak and Chocolate Chip Modak.

This contemporary mithai brand has a Ganpati special menu that features a range of traditional modaks with a modern twist. A 15-piece assorted modak box brings to you the creamy goodness of vanilla modak, kesar modak with kesar ganache, pista modak with gulkand, chana modak with a chana and hazelnut filling, and coconut modak with passion fruit. You can also opt for Genda Phool’s specially curated boondi laddoos that come in a range of innovative flavours including strawberry and hazelnut.

Palak Panchal’s Patasa is a quirky brand that loves experimentation. Their range of artisanal modaks include chocolate and caramel modak, orange and almond modak, sugar free dates and fig modak called the nawabi modak. Fun, eh?

Modaks have undergone a modern makeover, and Yogisattva’s vegan and refined sugar-free sweets have a nice ring to them. The Ganesh Chaturthi menu includes options like a vegan coconut modak, vegan rose besan modak, vegan besan modak, vegan mawa saffron modak, vegan paan modak, and vegan chocolate truffle modak. Ideal for a guilt-free bingeing session this festive season.