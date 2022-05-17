Food For A Cause

Restaurants aren’t always just about good food. Many spaces in India have gone beyond the obvious to help various communities find employment and access to a dignified life. These socially-inclusive places serve as sanctuaries for the disadvantaged communities and continue to make their lives better, through food.

Cafe Positive employs youngsters who are HIV positive

Cafe Positive, Kolkata

The name doesn’t give away much except that the place would offer a positive ambience, right? But there is so much more to this small coffee shop in Kolkata’s Ballygunge. It is run by a crew of HIV Positive youngsters! The brainchild of Kallol Ghosh who has been working in the social sector for many years, this cafe is an incredible attempt to change negative perceptions about AIDS.

In addition to incredible coffee, the menu also includes a range of small bites like wraps, pasta, muffins, cookies and sandwiches, baked in house by the team. So next time you’re in Kolkata, head to Cafe Positive for a meaningful evening and coffee.

Speech and hearing impaired individuals run the show here

Mirchi and Mime, Madeira and Mime, Mumbai

Abuzz with customers all day long, in Mumbai’s Powai lie two restaurants that have been gamechangers in their own right. Here, good food is served quietly, because speech and hearing impaired individuals run the show. Think it’ll be tough to communicate at Mirchi and Mime? Not really. It is a beautiful dining space, where everything - from table salts, pepper, spices to portion size and cutlery - is listed on the menu, with an accompanying illustration for the hand-gesture for it in sign language.

Modelled on Signs, a Toronto-based restaurant that functions on a similar concept, this bar and grill restaurant was started by Prashant Issar and Anuj Shah. A short walk from Mirchi is their cafe and bar, Madeira & Mime, which serves your favorite drinks and continental finger food.

The cafe also employs people with speech and hearing disabilities

Terrasinne, Pune

This restaurant is one-of-a-kind for Pune, because it is a socially-conscious dining space. Operating on a farm-to-table concept, Terrasine employs hearing and speech impaired people, offering them a chance to earn a livelihood with dignity. Started by Dr Sonam Kapse, an oncologist in the city, the menu has steps that help patrons learn sign language and communicate with the staff. Super-friendly staff, locally sourced food, global menu and a perfect alfresco seating, the place has all the ingredients for a distinct dining experience.



