In 2018, the General Assembly of the United Nations, declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day, largely influenced by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which among other things, recognises sport as an important enabler of sustainable development.

In use for two centuries, the bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport, which according to the General Assembly also fosters ‘environmental stewardship and health’.

They also emphasized that the ‘synergy between the bicycle and the user fosters creativity and social engagement and gives the user an immediate awareness of the local environment; a bicycle can serve as a tool for development and as a means not just of transportation but also of access to education, health care and sport’.

Cycling in India has been a transport of choice for ages but it is only recently that people have taken to it as a form of outdoor sport. Unlike many of the advanced nations, India still lacks dedicated cycling zones. Still, cycling as a part of travelling is on the rise. There are many outfits which hold guided cycling programmes.

If you are undecided if cycling is your choice of transport to explore the country, here are five routes, from easy to difficult, of various durations, which can help you decide.

Gangtok to Nathu La

A popular route followed by motorcyclists, you may also choose to cycle your way to this grand mountain pass in Sikkim. But remember, it is mostly an uphill climb from Gangtok to Nathu La, which is about 60km away. Novice riders are advised to go on this trail with some experienced people because of the challenges posed by the terrain and weather. On the way and back, you can refuel yourself at the popular tourist attraction Changu Lake where plenty of road-side stalls can be found. Note: Nathu La is near the Indo-China border and therefore a sensitive zone. You need permits to visit the region.

Puri to Konark

Separated by a road distance of nearly 37km via the Marine Drive, you may choose this route if travelling with kids. Enjoy views of the sea for a good part of the road. If you are not in a hurry to reach, then do break for a visit to the Balukhand Sanctuary.

Chennai to Puducherry

A little over 150km, this is a route that does not deserve a hurried ride. The East Coast Road touches several tourist attractions, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mahabalipuram. Yu may spend a night here to see the various temples, caves and rock cut sculptures. Some of the other key attractions along the route are the Cholamandalam Artists’ Village, Covelong Beach (now famous as a surfing point), the Portuguese Church, and the Alamparai Fort. Puducherry itself is a cyclist’s delight, where you may stop for a couple of days.

Mumbai to Alibaug

Stretching for almost 100km, this route is fairly easy to cycle along except for some stretches where traffic may test your patience. The road runs through a stretch of forest at Karnala. You may also rest here awhile or take a walk through the bird sanctuary before setting off on your journey. Once in Alibaug, you may cycle down to the various beaches, or travel to Murud Janjira.

Mangalore to Goa

If you are fond of beaches, backpacking and cycling, then this route is surely for you. Plan to cover the distance at leisure, so that you can enjoy the sights and sounds of places (some may require a detour) such as Udupi, Honnavar (for Eco Beach and Sharavathi Kandla Mangrove Boardwalk), Mirijan Fort, Gokarna and its many beaches, Karwar (and Devbag), to name a few. You will cross one of the most scenic roads in India at Maravanthe, where the Arabian Sea and the Souparnika River lie on either side of the highway.

Note: Cycling is an endurance sport; hence it is best to practice and increase your stamina before setting out. It is advisable to invest in at least basic protective gear. For the novice rider, it is better to start with an experienced group to learn the ropes. Also one cannot overemphasize the importance of road and traffic security. Also, if you are cycling alone, you have to be mentally strong too. Because cycling in remote areas through lonely stretches requires patience and perseverance.