DGCA Makes Masks Mandatory Throughout The Journey

Fresh travel guidelines have been issued keeping in mind the surging covid-19 cases in the country. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made the wearing of masks mandatory throughout the journey, whether airport or inside the aircraft. Only under exceptional circumstances can a passenger remove their mask. Action will be taken against the passenger for not adhering to the rule.

According to the guidelines, the aviation regulator has passed the order that if a passenger is not adhering to the rule, even after giving the warning, they can be de-boarded, if need be, before the plane takes off. The airlines have to take precautionary measures and that the passengers are sanitized. Along with this, the airlines must make the passengers aware of the covid-19 travel norms and also assist with extra face masks.

Even after repeated warnings, if a passenger refrains from wearing a mask, they will be treated as an ‘unruly passenger’ as mentioned in para 3.1 of the civil aviation requirement. According to reports, the airline must follow section 3 Series Part VI (Dated September 8, 2017) and the procedure in respect of handling such unruly passengers as provided in CAR. In the circular passed by the DGCA, the airport operators can seek help from local police and security agencies.

Along with this DGCA has also said to impose a fine on the passengers if they are found without wearing masks inside the airport and on the flight. They also must be handed over to the security agencies present at the airports.

As per reports, the Delhi High Court said,” DGCA should issue separate binding directions to all staff persons deployed at the airports and in the aircraft, including flight attendants, air hostesses, captains/pilots and others, to take strict action against passengers and others who violate the masking and hygiene norms.”

