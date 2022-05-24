Delhi Builds Its First ‘Goraiya Gram’ To Protect And Preserve Sparrows

Keeping in mind the fact that a sizeable number of sparrows can still be found within its limits, Delhi has recently built its first ‘Goriaya Gram’ in Garhi Mandu city forest to protect and conserve the state bird. Along with this, two 'insect hostels' have also been set up to provide food to these sparrows. Additionally, several other places in the capital have been reserved for building up 'sparrow villages', Gopal Rai, Environment Minister said in an interview. This initiative will not only increase the green cover in Delhi but will also create a healthy ecological system, besides providing a suitable environment to birds and animals, said Rai. Along with this, he also mentioned that requisite food sources have been arranged for in the Goraiya Gram.

The sudden decline in the population of sparrows has been attributed to pollution and the excessive use of pesticides. According to the minister, the forest and wildlife department is finding ways to provide ecological support for the protection and conservation of this little bird. Sohail Madan, assistant director of Bombay Natural History Society stated in an interview, "The spunky bird thrives in places that have plenty of grains and insects. But the use of pesticides and insecticides has led to a scarcity of food for them. The toxic chemicals have driven them away.”

To avoid the use of toxic elements, the conservationist who helped build the Goraiya Gram planted berries like karonda and kundni, grasses and shrubs. Along with these, feeder boxes, and earthen pots have also been placed in key locations. The sparrow village has been made accessible to the public since the last month.

According to a report, the Passer domesticus or the house sparrow falls under the category of ‘least concern’ in the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The sparrow was adopted as Delhi’s state bird in 2012. March 20 has been celebrated as World Sparrow Day since 2010.